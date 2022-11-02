Sirca unveils environment-friendly product range as they celebrated Jashn-e-Rang 2022

Sirca India unveiled the evolution of the coating industry by extending its environment-friendly product range to mark zero carbon footprints.

The launch was at the success party, Jashn-e-Rang, hosted by India for an astounding H1 with a grand starry night. Marching towards a greener tomorrow with full force, Sirca envisions shaping the future with a safer and brighter fortune.

The revolutionary product's range was introduced at the conference where the stakeholders were educated about the usage and benefits of the products. With it, Sirca India pledged to aggressively lead on a sustainable future with their contribution towards the need for a carbon-neutral lifestyle. The event was also graced by Gadar famed actress, Ameesha Patel, along with 'SaudhaKharaKhara' singer Sukhbir Singh andKhadke Glassy fame Ashok Masti. With Jashn-e-Rang, the brand celebrated the colors of success with its stakeholders.

The new products range with low carbon footprints comes with the benefits of low VOC and odor. Attributed with zero solvent and phthalates, these UV-protected coatings will be available at affordable pricing.

Easy to use, the food contact-approved products maintain the natural beauty of the wood and complement the decor with a long-lasting finish on the applied surfaces. The product launch was led by extravagant performances of B town celebs as they amped up the entertainment meter by filling the grand eve with a jaw-dropping Bollywood tadka.

Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director at Sirca India, addressed everyone through a heartfelt speech which was followed by a rewards and recognition ceremony for the brand's star dealers and distributor family.

"With a multitude of products and services, Sirca India is committed to success as we empower people to build an identity by creating their 'Italian Autograph' by providing luxurious experiences. We are pleased as the magnificent event celebrated our ceaseless dedication and progressive developments.

Sirca India has experienced enormous evolution and success, both of which are unquestionably dedicated to the unwavering support and trust that we receive from our stakeholders. We're even prouder as we strengthened our journey with a clear focus of shaping the nation with nature conservation products," said Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sirca.

Today, the brand has grown exponentially, connecting with the design and decor community to curate ultra-rich living experiences for its users. The colorful gala event made a loud cheer as it was a definitive statement on the company's motto and was theme crafted by the brand's creative agency on board, DigiStreet (Independent Marcom Company).

Sirca India has successfully created a niche and is upgrading the living standards of its customers by building upmarket decor inspirations. The choice of leading architects, Sirca India is synonymous with a premium lifestyle as it curates, "Your Italian Autograph".

The brand is empowering people to build an identity through iconic interiors offered by their premium range of truly Italian wood coatings and wall textures. From creating a market to sustaining the position of a market leader Sirca India has witnessed tremendous growth over the years through its robust dealers and distributors network spread pan India.

