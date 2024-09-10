Sitharaman meets Finnish Parliamentary delegation

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday interacted with the members of the Finnish Parliamentary delegation from the Commerce Committee.

The delegation was led by Sakari Puisto, MP, and Chairman of Commerce Committee.

The Finance Ministry said in a post on X that both sides appreciated the significance of meeting on the 75th anniversary of India-Finland Diplomatic Relations.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman interacted with members of the Finnish Parliamentary delegation from the Commerce Committee led by Mr. @SakariPuisto, at New Delhi, today. Both sides appreciated the significance of meeting on the 75th anniversary of India-Finland Diplomatic Relations and deliberated on further strengthening India Finland bilateral partnership through enhanced #trade, #investments and collaboration on climate action," Finance Ministry said.

The two sides also discussed the economic policies and initiatives, Digital Public Infrastructure, fiscal policy and tax reforms.

India has been actively partnering with the countries in the Nordic region and India's exports to the region have increased significantly in recent years, the official data shows.

India and Finland have traditionally enjoyed a warm and friendly relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor