New Delhi [India], March 17 (/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): Renowned coaching institute SJC, which imparts coaching to budding professionals in qualifying as CA & CMA, was founded by Satish Jalan a qualified CA, CS & CMA (UK), commenced its journey informally in the year 2007 & formally in 2012.

The student strength comprises of 10,000 individuals each year from across regions & geographies in the nation. The institute provides coaching in subjects of all levels for both exams and is known for partnering with the best teachers from the domain to impart the highest or rather best-ever standard of coaching to its students.

Both it's past & current students admire the institute, for the difference it creates while imparting learning via online mode and at the same time solving all the needs of its students.

Satish Jalan the founder of the institute emphasizes that " We coach students and not just provide classes to the students, differentiating us from many others who in general just sell the classes as a product. Our complete focus is on personal care of each student to ensure that

they succeed and not just study. From timetable management to focus improvement, to rigorous class practice, to extensive test series, we work with them as a team. " He further adds that SJC is the acronym of STUDENTS JAISA CHAHE.

The pass-out numbers from the institute is very high as per industry standards. This is for the personal attention they provide to each of their students, understanding their pains, strength & streamlining them to build confidence and be exam ready.

Most of the SJC students come from various cities, towns & blocks of Eastern and Northern Region States. The reason being imparting coaching in Hinglish. The teachers may explain to students in Hindi, while helping them to prepare in writing the answers in English, as the

examination medium is English. This uniqueness of teaching creates a close bond between the teaching faculty and the students.

The institute also conducts an internal pre-examination test, known as Mock Test Sangram. They are proctored & assist students in full preparedness for the main examinations.

According to Partha Sharma an ex-student, who is now a qualified CA &CMA, "Satish Sir & the Institute guided us of how we should plan and manage our studies before and during the exams. The free revision marathon, mock tests, key words in the revision notes along real-life

examples discussed in the classes, were of great help to him as well as other students of his batch." Sayan Saha,a student preparing for CMA Inter for June 2023, says that the faculty of SJC & more so Satish Sir's teaching techniques are very unique and are extremely useful for

the exams preparation. "It has instilled a lot of confidence in me." He adds.

Covid was a great learning lesson for SJC. They were already present online since 2014, but they transformed themselves quickly, setting up their own LMS (Learning Management System) platform, which enabled students to continue learning remotely using mobiles, laptops, Tablets

to study online and via recorded lectures, with students able to directly interact with students. The teachers also made themselves available on WhatsApp for all kind of queries for instant resolution. Even with covid regulations being relaxed, the learning method has become a norm, helping students to learn effectively and the teachers to teach properly.

Satish adds, "The future of learning in CA and CMA Courses shall be through online and recorded lectures only as it saves time immensely. The course in itself is very demanding, and on top of that, digital mode releases lot of time to revise and relax. With our mission of giving a

family a CA or CMA, our team communicates consistently with them, which do not let them feel disconnected at all."

The institute plans to reach out to students in remote areas of the Eastern Region, counseling students who have the spark or wish to be finance professionals and help them attain their goals. Satish says "India is soon going to be the Economic Engine of the globe, and the

institute will prepare the best professionals, who will be part of the attainment."

Satish sums up by saying that the _motto of the Institute is regularly keeping in touch with the students throughout their journey, helping them to achieve overall success in life. The entire Institute team is well-equipped & trained to fulfill every student's needs.

