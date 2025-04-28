SketchBubble Unveils Free AI-Powered Presentation Maker to Instantly Turn Ideas into Stunning Slides

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28: SketchBubble, a global leader in ready-to-use presentation templates, proudly announces the launch of its Free AI Presentation Makera smart, intuitive tool that instantly generates professional-quality slide decks from just a few lines of input.

Aimed at simplifying presentation creation for professionals, educators, marketers, and students alike, this new AI-powered tool leverages the latest in artificial intelligence to turn raw ideas into polished, visually engaging presentations in minutes.

"Our goal is simple: to make powerful communication accessible to everyone," said Ashish Arora, Co-Founder at SketchBubble. "The AI Presentation Maker eliminates the blank-slide syndrome and removes the need for complex design toolsso users can focus on their message, not the formatting."

Highlights of the Free AI Presentation Maker:

* Instant Slide Generation: Describe your topic or idea, and the AI creates a fully structured presentation with written content and slide suggestions.

* Beautiful Themes, Effortlessly: Select from professionally designed themes that suit any audience or industry.

* User-Friendly Editing: Customize slides, images, icons, and text with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

* Completely Free: No credit card. No subscription. No design experience required.

The AI Presentation Maker is now live and accessible to users worldwide via https://www.sketchbubble.com/en/ai-presentation-maker, adding a powerful new option to SketchBubble's suite of design tools and its acclaimed library of 200,000+ slide templates.

