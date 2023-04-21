SKF India ranks in the Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in India in 2023

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (/NewsVoir): SKF India, the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, has been recognized as the 'Top 25 Best Compes to Work for in India' for 2023 in the Business Today - Taggd rankings which captures the perceptions and aspirations of the larger working population of India. In addition, SKF India has been named as the second-best company in the manufacturing sector, signifying the company's strong employer brand, and affirming its position as an employer of choice amongst top talent within the country.

Business Today-Taggd 'The Best Compes to Work For in India' rankings selects compes that demonstrate the right balance between employee expectations and an orgzation's offerings. In this year's survey, the compes were rated on four major dimensions: People Growth Initiatives, Wellbeing Initiatives, Engagement and Connect and Initiatives Beyond Business. Over 35,000 employees from more than 1000 orgzations across sectors participated in this open market survey.

"Receiving this recognition from Business Today - Taggd, validates our continuous efforts towards creating a people-centric orgzation," said Msh Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. "It endorses our open and inclusive work culture focused on both professional and personal growth. We will continue to take resolute steps towards fostering an environment that provides growth opportunities and keeps total wellbeing of our strong and committed workforce at the forefront."

The survey aims to assist compes keep pace with the fast-evolving work landscape impacting today's work environment. This study celebrates orgzations, who with their forward-looking people practices, not only establish best practices for the markets to follow, but also get an endorsement from their current and prospective employees on these initiatives.

Gautam Kumar, CHRO & Director - People Experience, SKF India Ltd. said, "Every day, we make the choice to care for our people, to enable them to engage, feel valued, grow, and make a mengful impact at the workplace. This award is a testament to this belief. In these changing times, we will consistently create world-class experience that align with the aspirations of our employees. By building people leader effectiveness, we will focus on creating a future-ready workforce that meets the evolving needs of our stakeholders."

SKF in India recently celebrated its 100th-anniversary milestone and through these decades have built a strong brand focused on quality, innovation, and leadership. SKF in India is committed to further enhancing its employer brand and value proposition to meet the evolving needs of its talent. The company will continue to create rewarding and fulfilling career opportunities, a workplace that fosters innovation, and an environment that allows its employees to deliver pioneering results and meet their career aspirations.

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com/in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor