Skill-Lync #1 Upskilling Service Provider for Automotive Sector across B2C and B2B

New Delhi [India], September 26: Skill-Lync, a Y-Combinator incubated start-up and Series-B funded (~USD 50 Million), has made significant strides to upskill talent in the domains of Electric Vehicle, Autonomous Vehicles, Embedded Systems, Automotive Design & Analysis, Automotive Cybersecurity etc. With over 2000+ students trained and placed in the last year alone, Skill Lync has earned the trust of major Automotive OEMs/Tier-1 Suppliers, ER&D firms, Automotive GCCs. Given their industry-relevant content, 60+ leading Automotive companies are utilizing their services for upskilling their GETs and reskilling their experienced workforce. Tamil Nadu government (through TNSDC) has entrusted Skill-Lync with upskilling 10000+ engineering students across the state in new-age Automotive technologies.

Key Highlights:

* Training & Placements: 2000+ students after completing their upskilling journey with Skill-Lync programs have joined Automotive GCCs (Renault Nissan - RNTBCI, Faurecia, Magna, Schaeffler, Valeo, Stellantis etc), ER&D Services Firms (Cyient, Tata Elxsi, KPIT, Quest Global, Tech Mahindra etc), Automotive OEMs (Daimler, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra Electric etc) and Automotive Tier-1 Suppliers (Bosch, Motherson, Sona Comstar, Cummins, Mobis etc). This achievement highlights the quality of curriculum and training provided. Skill-Lync works with 1200+ domain experts to design curriculum, coursework and projects that truly reflect the skill-requirements of the industry. Their B2B work with leading Automotive companies also ensures that their curriculum is updated on a continuous basis.

* Enterprise Upskilling: 10000 Employees across 60+ companies have undergone upskilling programs through Bootcamps and Digital Library in the last 12 months. Global Automotive GCCs (Continental, Faurecia, Hella, Valeo, Aptiv etc), OEMs (Daimler, Mahindra, Bajaj, Skoda, Maruti Suzuki etc), Tier-1 Suppliers (Sona-Comstar, Minda, Motherson, SEG, Brakes India) and ER&D Services Companies (Tata Elxsi, Cyient, KPIT, Quest, Infosys) leverage Skill-Lync for emerging technologies such as Electric Vehicles, Embedded Systems, Autonomous Vehicles and Automotive Cybersecurity etc.

Debashis Neogi, Managing Director @ Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI): "We are glad to partner with Skill-Lync for upskilling technical knowledge of our employees in key areas like vehicle development, including electrification and software, helping us deliver products and services to our customers, global and local."

* Global Automotive Software OEMs: Upskilling in new-age Automotive technologies requires access to expensive/proprietary software. To ensure that learners get access to these cutting-edge software tools, Skill Lync has partnerships with the likes of Dassault, MathWorks, Elektrobit, LDRA, and many more. These partnerships grant learners access to tools widely used in design, modeling, simulation, and validation within the Automotive industry. Beyond licensing, these collaborations involve co-designing industry-focused courses and hosting informative seminars, ensuring learners acquire vital skills for their engineering careers.

Given the transformational technology trends (Electrification, Autonomous, Connected) shaping the future of the Automotive industry, leading global Automotive companies are expanding their Engineering workforce and India stands to benefit given the vast talent pool we possess. In order for this talent to be productive, upskilling/reskilling is critical across all experience levels. Skill-Lync has made significant contributions in this domain and continues to invest in creating additional training capacity. It is backed by leading investors such as Iron Pillar, Better Capital, Binny Bansal and others. Skill-Lync has built a strong management and execution team who have past experience in the Automotive sector across the globe.

For more information about Skill-Lync, please visit https://skill-lync.com

Media Contact:

pr@skill-lync.com | Cathydhall@highhopes.co.in

In the dynamic landscape of technical education, Skill Lync continues to empower both aspiring engineers and enterprises, driving innovation and excellence in the industry.

