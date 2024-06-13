Skoda Auto India Celebrates 129 Years with Skoda Drive of Belief Campaign Invites Individuals to Share Their Story of Growth

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Skoda Auto's journey commenced 129 years ago when Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement started making bicycles in 1895, laying the foundation for the company's enduring legacy that would see it reach significant milestones such as the introduction of the L&K Voiturette A in 1905. Fast forward to 2023, Skoda Auto achieved a remarkable feat, selling over 860,000 cars globally, with India emerging as the fourth largest market. Today, as Skoda Auto India honours this rich heritage, it introduces the Skoda Drive of Belief campaign - an initiative that isn't just about looking back, but about embracing the spirit of perseverance and innovation that's defined Skoda's journey. It's a celebration of overcoming challenges and personal growth, while inviting everyone to share their stories and be part of something special.

Speaking on the initiative, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: "In the spirit of celebrating the unwavering human spirit and the vibrant culture of the nation, Skoda Auto India acknowledges the countless individuals who have contributed to the nation's growth and progress. From visionary leaders and innovators to everyday heroes who embody determination and excellence, each story echoes the ethos of Skoda's own journey. As the company evolves and expands its presence in India, the Skoda Drive of Belief campaign becomes a tribute to these inspiring narratives, serving as a testament to the brand's enduring legacy and commitment to recognising and empowering self-driven individuals who shape the world around them."

The Campaign

As a brand that is driven by customers who are self-made individuals, Skoda Drive of Belief simply invites every individual, even those who are not Skoda customers, to share their personal and professional stories of achievement, the journeys they've undertaken, and the challenges they've overcome, on a common platform. The intention of these stories are to draw parallels with Skoda Auto's own humble beginnings in 1895 and act as a catalyst for others to interpret, share and be inspired from. While 24 participants stand a chance to win Skoda merchandise and be a part of the Skoda Drive Experience, along with meeting the Skoda leadership, each participant certainly stands a chance to expand their horizons and widen their network.

The Platform

Willing participants can share their stories on LinkedIn, Meta platforms, X or on the campaign microsite, communicating their beliefs that drove them to achieve a goal. It can be a personal or a professional achievement. It can be even something they achieved for their family or their community. It can be a life story (long term) such as making a career or a short term like something they achieved in a year, say, a fitness goal. While some extraordinarily inspiring stories will earn some gratification, the overall motive behind the initiative is for individuals to interact and network with other individuals and Skoda's leadership team.

The brand

Skoda Auto's history dates back to 1895 making it one of the oldest automobile manufacturers in the world. It began with Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement and has been in operation ever since. The union started making bicycles, followed by combustion engine two-wheelers and then cars, to now operating in over 100 countries.

Skoda Auto entered India in November 2001 with the Octavia sedan. The company recently had its biggest year in India and sold over one lakh cars in two years, a feat that earlier took six years to achieve. The company began its India 2.0 journey in 2021 with the introduction of the Kushaq SUV. The Kushaq is a landmark product in the company's global history as it is based on MQB-A0-IN platform, which was developed specifically for the Indian market by teams in India and Czech. The platform was specifically developed with an eye on low maintenance costs and high grades of safety.

In March 2022, Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia sedan on this very platform. Both the Kushaq and Slavia scored a full 5-stars for adults and children under Global NCAP's newer and stricter crash test norms and were the first cars manufactured in India to do so. The all-new compact SUV to debut in 2025, ushering in the New Era for Skoda Auto India, is also based on the MQB-A0-IN and is the driving force behind the Skoda Drive of Belief.

Skoda Auto

* is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level - Skoda Strategy 2030.

* aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.

* effectively leverages existing potential in important growth markets such as India, North Africa, Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

* currently offers its customers eleven passenger-car series: the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe, Slavia and Kushaq.

* delivered over 866,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2023.

* has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.

* is part of the Brand Group CORE - the organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands - to achieve joint growth and to significantly increase the overall efficiency of the five volume brands.

* independently manufactures and develops components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions as part of the Volkswagen Group; these components are also used in vehicles of other Group brands.

* operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

* employs approximately 40,000 people globally and is active in around 100 markets.

Skoda Auto India

* fascinating customers in India since 2001.

* offers 3 models in India - Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq.

* present in more than 150 cities across the country with over 260 customer touchpoints.

* Achieved 100,000 sales over the last two years - the shortest time the company has achieved this milestone in the country.

Skoda Auto India website - https://www.skoda-auto.co.in/

Skoda Auto India Communications X Handle - @SkodaIndia_PR

