Skoda Auto India launches Kylaq, booking to start in December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Skoda Auto India on Wednesday officially unveiled its much-awaited SUV, the Kylaq, in a global premiere held in Mumbai.

With Kylaq, Skoda Auto will significantly increase its addressable market share in India, with a target of 100,000 sales annually by 2026, as per the company. The Kylaq is manufactured at the Chakan plant in Maharashtra with 30 per cent (18.5 MW) of power generated through solar energy. The company aims to increase this to 75 per cent by 2026, Skoda Auto India said.

The Kylaq marks a new chapter for Skoda as it seeks to expand its presence in the Indian market and attract a fresh customer base.

Initially announced in February this year, the SUV's launch aligns with Skoda's commitment to broaden its portfolio and capture a larger share of the Indian automotive market.

In October, Skoda held test drives for a camouflaged pre-production version of the Kylaq, generating significant interest among enthusiasts.

With the world premiere complete, Skoda Auto India has confirmed that bookings for the Kylaq will open on December 2, 2024, signalling the start of what the company calls its "New Era" in India. Kylaq will start at Rs 7,89,000 and will be the entry into the Skoda range. The customers can register their interest from today as per the company.

The exterior of the Kylaq is defined by a distinctive shape and clean lines, making it the first Skoda model in India to adopt the new Modern Solid design language. The new front is characterised by a shiny black grille with 3D ribs, while the hallmark Skoda SUV "four eyes" headlights graphic has been completely reinterpreted. The Kylaq is also the first model in India to feature the all-new Skoda wordmark on the rear. Also new is a bold front lower spoiler in aluminium optics in the front.

The Kylaq features quite a few segment-firsts. Like six-way electric seats with ventilation for the driver and front passenger. A Stowing Space for the parcel tray also constitutes a unique and key feature enhancing the usability and versatility of the boot. The boot in the Kylaq is the best in its segment measuring 446 litres. With the rear seats folded, this space maximises to 1,256 litres.

The car also features Auto Climatronic, with ventilation for the electrically adjustable front seats. Select variants are also available with an electric sunroof. Also on offer are cruise control, steering-mounted paddle-shifters with the six-speed automatic gearbox, leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay and wireless charging among other features.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, says: "The Skoda Kylaq is our first sub 4m SUV, designed in India and for India as a new entry point to our brand. India is key to our internationalisation plans, the world's third-largest car market, and SUVs make up 50 per cent of new vehicle sales. We want Kylaq to welcome new customers who are looking into this popular and fast-growing segment. Adding to its appeal, the Kylaq marks the debut in India of our Modern Solid design language, with new visual accents."

With the announcement of its intent to introduce a sub 4m SUV in the Indian market, the company also actioned a unique and nationwide naming campaign where it asked the people of India for names for this car. In effect, the Skoda Kylaq has been named by India. The name is derived from the Sanskrit term for a crystal and is named after Mount Kailash.

The larger Kushaq in Skoda Auto India's SUV line up also gets its name from the Sanskrit word for an emperor. The Kylaq adds to the company's roster of SUVs like Kodiaq, the large 4x4, and the mid-sized Kushaq.

Martin Jahn, Skoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, said, "The Skoda Kylaq is our third model that is 'made in India for India' and it represents a significant milestone in our regional sales strategy. By offering an exceptional price-value proposition, a spacious and functional interior, numerous advanced safety features, and superior handling, the Kylaq is poised to attract a broad range of new customer groups. We are confident that the Kylaq is the right step to make European technology more accessible to potential customers and strengthen our brand presence in the Indian market."

Skoda Auto had its biggest year in terms of sales in India in 2022. Combined with the year 2023, the company sold over 100,000 cars in a 2-year period. Earlier, it had taken the company six years to achieve the landmark, highlighting the rapid pace of growth undertaken by the company ever since the MQB-A0-IN platform was put into action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor