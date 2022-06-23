Skyexch.net is the Title Sponsor of one of the Participating teams, Salem Spartans, in the 6th season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

Launched in 2016, TNPL has grown to become Tamil Nadu's premiere Twenty20 cricket league. The league consists of eight teams representing eight districts in Tamil Nadu and will have 32 matches in total. There will be a total of 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches, Qualifier I, Qualifier II, Eliminator and Finale.While the opening match for the season between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will live stream on June 23, the finals will live stream on July 31 at 7:15 pm.

The TNPL 2022 will feature six double-headers, with the first match of the day starting at 3:15 p.m. All evening matches will start at 7:15 p.m. (IST). TNPL 2022 will be televised LIVE in English on Star Sports Network. Along with watching live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The TNPL 2022 league stage matches are scheduled to start at Tirunelveli, and then the action will shift to Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. While the season opener is held at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, the finals will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

