SkyExch.net, the title sponsor of ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022, Live streaming in India

The ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be held from August 20 to September 13.

The upcoming cricket tournament will see 10 teams play a total of 23 matches.

The teams are divided into two groups, with Group A made up of Dubai Dare Devils, Dubai Gymkhana, Future Mattress, Pindi Boys Defenders CC and Valley Boyz.

Group B comprises Interglobe Marine, Karwan CC, Mid-East Metals, Seven Districts and The Vision Shipping.

As per the schedule, each team will play the other side in their group once with the top two teams progressing to the next stage. The knockout phase comprises two semi-finals and the ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022, which will be played on Tuesday, September 13.

All matches of the SkyExch.net ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE STREAMING OF SKYEXCH.NET ICC SUMMER ACADEMY CUP 2022

Live streaming of ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 schedule, fixtures and live India match times

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Saturday, August 20

Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 21

Seven Districts vs Interglobe Marine – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, August 22

Dubai Dare Devils vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, August 23

Seven Districts vs Mid-East Metals – 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, August 24

The Vision Shipping vs Interglobe Marine – 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, August 25

Valley Boyz vs Dubai Dare Devils – 9:30 PM IST

Friday, August 26

Mid-East Metals vs Interglobe Marine – 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, August 27

Dubai Gymkhana vs Valley Boyz – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, August 29

Dubai Gymkhana vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, August 30

Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, August 31

The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts – 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, September 1

Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC – 9:30 PM IST

Friday, September 2

Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 3

Dubai Dare Devils vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 4

The Vision Shipping vs Mid-East Metals – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, September 5

Dubai Gymkhana vs Dubai Dare Devils – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, September 6

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, September 7

Seven Districts vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, September 8

Mid-East Metals vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST

Friday, September 9

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 10

Semi-final 1 – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, September 12

Semi-final 2 – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, September 13

ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 final – 9:30 PM IST

