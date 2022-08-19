SkyExch.net, the title sponsor of ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022, Live streaming in India
All matches in the ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.
New Delhi (India), August 19:
SkyExch.net, The ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be held from August 20 to September 13.
The upcoming cricket tournament will see 10 teams play a total of 23 matches.
The teams are divided into two groups, with Group A made up of Dubai Dare Devils, Dubai Gymkhana, Future Mattress, Pindi Boys Defenders CC and Valley Boyz.
Group B comprises Interglobe Marine, Karwan CC, Mid-East Metals, Seven Districts and The Vision Shipping.
As per the schedule, each team will play the other side in their group once with the top two teams progressing to the next stage. The knockout phase comprises two semi-finals and the ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022, which will be played on Tuesday, September 13.
All matches of the SkyExch.net ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.
LIVE STREAMING OF SKYEXCH.NET ICC SUMMER ACADEMY CUP 2022
Live streaming of ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.
ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 schedule, fixtures and live India match times
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Saturday, August 20
Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, August 21
Seven Districts vs Interglobe Marine – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, August 22
Dubai Dare Devils vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, August 23
Seven Districts vs Mid-East Metals – 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, August 24
The Vision Shipping vs Interglobe Marine – 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, August 25
Valley Boyz vs Dubai Dare Devils – 9:30 PM IST
Friday, August 26
Mid-East Metals vs Interglobe Marine – 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, August 27
Dubai Gymkhana vs Valley Boyz – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, August 29
Dubai Gymkhana vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, August 30
Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, August 31
The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts – 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, September 1
Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC – 9:30 PM IST
Friday, September 2
Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, September 3
Dubai Dare Devils vs Future Mattress – 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, September 4
The Vision Shipping vs Mid-East Metals – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, September 5
Dubai Gymkhana vs Dubai Dare Devils – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, September 6
The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, September 7
Seven Districts vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, September 8
Mid-East Metals vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST
Friday, September 9
Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC – 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, September 10
Semi-final 1 – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, September 12
Semi-final 2 – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, September 13
ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 final – 9:30 PM IST
When it comes to cricket sponsorship, Skyexch.net has supported many events, and their most recent agreement is to sponsor the Maharaja T20 Trophy in 2022. A bilateral T20I series between the UAE and Hong Kong, the Lanka Premier League in 2022, and the ACC Women’s T20 Championship were all given to them earlier this year. The bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia was also sponsored by Skyexch.net.
