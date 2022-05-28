SlayPay and RuPay partner up for "credit score booster card"

Gurugram based fintech company, SlayPay is launching a RuPay-powered credit booster card. The card will allow users to boost their credit scores, improving their eligibility for obtaining loans in the future.

Unlike traditional credit cards, doesn't require any credit checks or annual/ joining fees to apply. Users can invest any amount in the SlayPay app which becomes their card's credit limit. Apart from building a good credit history and score, the invested amount also earns the user a 9 per cent annual return.

The payment card comes with a number of features that are specifically 'built for the smarter generation'. Apart from giving an interest of 9 per cent, SlayPay claims to give an opportunity to 'Earn offers and rewards on each spend' whilst allowing the users to boost their credit scores as well.

Sidhant RYAN Malhotra (Founder and CEO, SlayPay) believes that it is a credit booster card for an aspirational generation. "A car, a house or foreign education, whatever it may be - you'll require a good credit score to avail a loan and help you achieve your goals. SlayPay helps you build your credit score rapidly, so that your dream life can become a reality."

This new endeavour will help the customers receive offers directly from RuPay through the SlayPay app. The credit booster card is all set to launch in June. Customers can enroll themselves on the company's official their website, by registering themselves on a waitlist which has already crossed 15,000 signups.

