slice appoints former RBI Executive Director and Ex MD-SBI in key leadership roles

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (/NewsVoir): slice, India's leading consumer payments and lending company has announced the strategic appointment of Eugene Karthak as an Independent Board Director and S Vishvanathan as Advisor. With the fintech industry poised for revolutionary change, the appointments come at a crucial time for slice as it pursues its ambition to become a one-stop app for all things payments.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO of slice, warmly welcomed the new board member and the advisor, stating, "We are delighted to have Eugene and Vishvanathan join the slice family. As we navigate this pivotal stage of growth, the guidance of these seasoned and accomplished leaders will be instrumental in steering slice towards its objectives. With their combined expertise, we can enhance our corporate governance practices and learn from their vast experience."

Eugene, former Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India, brings over three decades of experience in banking regulation, supervision, Information Technology, financial inclusion, currency management and more. Prior to assuming office as the Executive Director of RBI, he was the Regional Director of RBI for Sikkim, Karnataka, and Delhi offices respectively. He was closely associated with CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for over 6 years to guide investigations of bank frauds in India and internationally. Mr. Eugene is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Bank Management, a premier training institute for bankers. At slice, he will focus on providing strategic advice and promoting robust corporate governance.

On joining slice, Eugene expressed his enthusiasm, "I am excited to join one of the youngest and leading fintech compes as India's fintech movement expands exponentially. My goal is to help implement the finest governance strategies and ensure slice remains at the forefront of this movement."

S Vishvanathan, a banking and finance veteran with 37 years of experience, led the State Bank of India as the Managing Director and as Director on the Central Board. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and CEO of SBI Capital Markets Limited. At slice, he will guide strategic decision-making in line with the company's mission and vision.

Vishvanathan shared his thoughts on his new role, "The collaboration between banks and fintechs is essential for the future of financial services. slice has created a unique offering in this space, recognising the importance of inclusive partnerships to lead India's financial services industry. I am eager to contribute to this association and optimistic about forging a strategic roadmap for both the company and the ecosystem."

slice recently overhauled its product offerings to deliver a comprehensive payments experience with products like slice borrow, slice mini, and slice UPI. The company joined India's prestigious Unicorn club in November 2021 after raising USD 220 million in its Series-B fundraise, co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners.

slice, the simplest way to pay.

slice is India's leading consumer payments company focused on providing financial services to India's youngsters. With more than 12 million registered users, slice is a market leader in this rapidly growing segment. The company aims to build a smart, innovative, and transparent financial platform to redesign the financial experience for millennials and GenZ. slice app brings a fast and simple way to make payments for millions of its users, be it credit or UPI. slice's purpose is to make the world better at using their time and money, with the singular focus on providing the best consumer payments experience.

Backed by leading investors such as Tiger Global, Insight partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital, slice has cumulatively raised $290mn in its series A, B, and B1 rounds.

For more information, please visit www.sliceit.com.

