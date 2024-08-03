Slone Infosystems Bags Major Order for 4,000 Laptops Worth Rs 11.80 Cr.

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 3: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), specialized in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India, has bagged an order worth Rs11.80 Cr. for the supply of a total of 4,000 Lenovo V14 G3 laptops. These orders were placed by Golden Communication and Computer Depot, both based in Mumbai, on 31st July, 2024.

Golden Communication has ordered 500 laptops, while Computer Depot has ordered 3,500 laptops. Slone Infosystems Limited is committed to delivering these laptops within 14 working days from the date of the purchase orders. This rapid turnaround time underscores the company's operational efficiency and dedication to meeting client demands promptly.

This order acquisition highlights the company's growing market presence and ability to meet substantial client demands, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable provider of IT hardware solutions. It aligns with the company's strategic growth objectives, enhancing its competitive position and market credibility and setting the stage for future business opportunities.

Commenting on securing the order, Rajesh Khanna, MD & Chairman of Slone Infosystems Limited, mentioned, "We are excited to have been awarded this significant contract, which underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional IT hardware solutions. This achievement reflects our capability to meet large-scale demands efficiently and reinforces our standing as a trusted partner in the industry.

This milestone aligns perfectly with our strategic growth goals and enhances our competitive position. It opens doors to future business opportunities and affirms our dedication to exceeding client expectations. We are confident that our continued focus on operational excellence will drive further success in the IT sector."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor