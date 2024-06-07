Slone Infosystems Limited Secures Landmark Order Worth Rs. 11.81 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), specialized in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India has bagged an order worth 11.81 Cr of orders for the supply of a total of 5000 Lenovo V14 G3 Laptops.

The Company has received orders for Lenovo V14 G3 Laptops from three Mumbai-based companies. Silicon Rental Solutions Limited placed an order on June 3, 2024, for 3,000 units. Shortly thereafter, on June 5, 2024, Beehive Tech Solutions Private Limited ordered 500 laptops, and on the same day, Comprint Tech-Solutions (I) Private Limited also placed an order for 1,500 laptops.

This order, the largest in the company's 24-year history, underscores the immense trust clients have placed in Slone Infosystems Limited. Not only does it promise a significant revenue boost, but it also solidifies the company's leading position in the IT hardware solutions market.

Looking forward, this achievement strengthens company's reputation and positions it as a reliable partner for future projects. It highlights the company's ability to excel in delivering large-scale orders, ensuring continued growth and success in the competitive IT industry.

Commenting on securing the order, Mr Rajesh Khanna - MD & Chairman of Slone Infosystems Limited, mentioned, "We are thrilled to announce that the Company has received significant orders totalling Rs 11.81 Cr from three esteemed clients. This milestone underscores the increasing demand for IT hardware and highlights the critical role that quality and timely service play in our continued growth and success.

Securing these substantial orders not only enhances our operational capabilities but also reinforces our leading position in the market as a reliable and trusted partner. The funding from our IPO has been instrumental in enabling us to execute large-scale orders efficiently, positioning us firmly on a strong growth trajectory. We remain committed to meeting the diverse needs of our clients in the IT hardware sector and are excited about the opportunities ahead."

