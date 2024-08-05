Slone Infosystems Limited Secures Rs 4.85 Cr Order for 330 Holoware Workstation Xeon

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), specialized in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India, has acquired a substantial order for Holoware Workstation Xeon. The contract, valued at Rs 4.85 Cr plus GST, involves the supply of 330 Holoware Workstation Xeon.

The purchase order, dated August 5, 2024, was awarded by a leading listed company. This significant contract highlights company's expanding role in the IT hardware sector and reinforces its reputation for delivering high-quality, customized IT solutions. The company is committed to a swift delivery timeline, with the workstations to be supplied within 7 working days.

This significant contract is expected to enhance company's market position and operational capabilities. By fulfilling this order efficiently, the company demonstrates its capacity for rapid execution and high service standards. Looking ahead, this expansion in client base and product offerings will contribute to the company's growth, enabling it to better serve its customers and adapt to emerging technological trends in the IT industry.

Commenting on securing the order, Rajesh Khanna - MD & Chairman of Slone Infosystems Limited, mentioned, "We are delighted to receive this significant order for Holoware Workstation Xeon, valued at Rs 4.85 Cr. This contract not only underscores the trust our clients place in our solutions but also highlights our expanding role in the IT hardware sector. Our ability to secure such large-scale orders from prominent listed companies reflects our reputation for delivering high-quality, customized IT solutions.

This recent order, coupled with our earlier contract for 4,000 laptops worth Rs 11.80 Cr, signifies a substantial growth milestone for the company. These achievements reinforce our market position and enhance our operational capabilities. Looking forward, we are confident that these strategic wins will not only enhance our client base but also support our continuous evolution and adaptation to emerging technological trends in the IT industry."

