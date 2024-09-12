Slone Infosystems Receives Rs 3.96 Cr Order for Lenovo Laptop Supply from JBA Infosolutions

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE) specialised in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India, has been awarded a significant order from JBA Infosolutions Private Limited, Mumbai. The order, valued at Rs 3.96 Cr plus GST, is for the supply of 600 Lenovo L14 laptops.

The order involves delivering Lenovo L14 model - 21H1S0PM00 laptops equipped with Intel i5-1335U processors, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSDs, and Windows 11 Pro. Additional features include FHD cameras, fingerprint readers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, backlit keyboards, and backpacks. These laptops also have a Co2 offset option and a comprehensive 3-year Premier support package, enhancing their long-term usability.

Securing repeat business from a renowned client such as JBA Infosolutions underscores Slone Infosystems' unwavering commitment to quality and timely service. This repeat order not only contributes to revenue growth but also highlights the company's ability to satisfy its clients and build lasting relationships. By successfully executing this substantial contract, Slone Infosystems is poised to enhance its market presence and foster further business opportunities, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the IT hardware industry.

