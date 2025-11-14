Slurrp Great Indian Cookout 4.0 Crowns Kolkata's Home Chef Champion

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14: From thousands of entries across India to one city champion. Mithu Saha wins at the Kolkata edition of USHA presents Slurrp Great Indian Cookout with a creative twist on street food classic alu kabli.

Kolkata- Mithu Saha was crowned champion of the Kolkata edition of USHA presents Slurrp Great Indian Cookout 4.0 on 8 November, winning with a creative sweet- potato twist on the city's street-food classic, alu kabli.

The event, presented by USHA and co-presented by Aashirvaad, with Associate Partner Foodies Only and Streaming Partner OTTplay, was held in Ballygunge. Over 150 home chefs and food enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 2025 theme "Gully To Gourmet", exploring interpretations of Bengal's culinary diversity. The day featured demonstrations by Chef Shaun Kenworthy, Chef Doma Wang, and Chef Neha Deepak Shah, alongside a mystery box challenge centred around Aashirvaad Shudh Chakki Atta.

Competition Results

-Winner: Mithu Saha - Paneer Tikka Envelope (Round 1), Sweet Potato Alu Kabli (Round 2)

-First Runner-Up: Anita Bhattacharjee - Onion Halwa on Crispy Puris (Round 1), Kolkata Classic Vegetable Chop (Round 2)

-Second Runner-Up: Anjushri Mandi - Street Style Paneer Roll (Round 1)

An Event To Remember

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-Founder of HT Labs, said, "Kolkata never fails to amaze us the passion, the energy, and the deep love for food here are unmatched. Over 150 home chefs and food lovers came together, not just to compete but to celebrate the very essence of Bengali cuisine and its infinite potential. Eta shudhu ekta competition chhilo na eta chhilo ekta utsav, a true festival of flavours and community (This wasn't just a competition it was a festival, a true festival of flavours and community).

"The enthusiasm from our Slurrp Kolkata community was infectious so many volunteers came forward to cook, help, and cheer till the very end. My heartfelt congratulations to our winner Mithu Saha, first runner-up Anita Bhattacharjee, and second runner-up Anjushri Mandi. A big thank you also to our wonderful chefs Shaun Kenworthy, Doma Wang, and Neha Deepak Shah, who brought such creativity and warmth to the table.

"Our partners made the experience richer USHA, with Chef Sanjay Pawar presenting the top prize and hosting lively quizzes and demos, and Aashirvaad, whose Shudh Chakki Atta was the hero ingredient in the semi-finale mystery box challenge. From spice trivia to kitchen hacks shared by home chefs on the Foodies Only wall it was pure joy. Kolkata reminded us once again why ekhane khabar mane bhabna o bhalobasha food is emotion, thought, and love."

"A huge thank you to the entire Kolkata Slurrp family Tomra esechho, ranna korechho, amader songe thekechho, utsaho diyechho - ei anondo amader sobar! (You came, cooked, stayed with us, encouraged us - this is a joy for all of us!)."

Partner Support Made An Unforgettable Experience

The USHA experience zone was abuzz with activity, and featured interactive demonstrations, games, and quizzes hosted by Chefs Doma Wang, Shaun Kenworthy, and Neha Deepak Shah, alongside displays of innovative appliances. Sriram Sundresan, President, Appliances, USHA, said, "A partnership with an event like GIC works in perfect alignment with USHA, as the ultimate aim of all our products is to elevate cooking to a really joyful experience and in the process also create cherished moments with loved ones. The turnout in Kolkata, the City of Joy, has been heartwarming. At USHA, customer-centricity is at the core of every product we develop and bring to market."

Anuj Rustagi, BU Chief Executive Staples, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, "At Aashirvaad, we have always believed in being part of our consumers' cooking journeys, helping them create dishes filled with authenticity, trust, and love. We are truly delighted to be a part of Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout, a platform that celebrates India's incredible diversity of flavours and homegrown culinary talent. As a co-presenting partner, we are proud to support home chefs as they bring their creativity to life using Aashirvaad products, showcasing how the right ingredients can elevate every meal. This collaboration beautifully reflects our shared vision of celebrating the essence of Indian cooking, made with care, and served with pride."

Chefs Share Their Experience

Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Judge-in-Chief, adds, "The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout in Kolkata has been an amazing experience. The contestants were full of energy, the crowd was so engaging and it was such a good experience to be here. I thoroughly enjoyed the show."

The three reigning home chefs poured their skill and imagination into their dishes, creating recipes on the spot that challenged expectations and showcased the wealth of Kolkata's cuisine. City winner Mithu Saha also shared her highlight of the experience saying, "Coming to Slurrp Great Indian Cookout season 4 has been a memorable one for me. Thanks for providing such a big platform to the home chefs."

The collaborative efforts of sponsors USHA and Aashirvaad, partners Foodies Only and OTTplay, created a platform where culinary dreams became reality, setting an impressive

benchmark for the season ahead. The next edition of GIC 4.0 will be in Bengaluru on 16th November and promises many more memorable moments with Chefs Kalyan Gopalakrishna, Shri Bala and Neha Deepak Shah.

Stay tuned to watch the entire adventure unfold on OTTplay.

To know more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/slurrpapp?igsh=MXFzcnk1MTdtZ2JjNA==

