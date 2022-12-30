Small-town girls Saumya and Surbhi make it big in Bollywood Showbiz

New Delhi (India), December 30: Saumya Uniyal of Dehradun is the new craze of B-Town and showbiz in India. Surbhi Mittal from Amritsar is a rising youth in phenomenal Acting. Saumya, known for her fabulous looks and method acting skills, has already signed in multiple projects in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview, the CMD of Air King films Savvy M, of the reputed production house of Bollywood Air King films and Corporate honcho of the nation Air King Group who have established themselves in fields of Education, Health Care and Film & Media production today informed that the small town girl Saumya Uniyal from Dehradun had been blessed with the biggest launch in Bollywood as an actress. This incredibly talented and gorgeous girl of 25 years is being featured in Music Videos, web series and Feature films for premium labels and OTT platforms of national and international fame, for which she has already been signed. The Chairperson of Air King Group, Piyalee Bhowmik, also informed that Saumya Uniyal and Surbhi Mittal are the two new star attractions that will make the Indian film industry proud in the new era of content Parallel Cinema. Saumya belongs to Dehradun; her father is a central government employee, and her mother is a housewife. Coming from an average background, this small-town girl has toiled hard in Mumbai and managed to get the widest range of projects at launch. Indian Audiences will look forward to witnessing this small-town girl’s magic on the entertainment industry’s national avenue. Surbhi Mittal, on the other end, belongs to Amritsar and is a member of a businessman family.

Both of them have been trying to get an opportunity to showcase their talents in the National film & Entertainment industry for a year now. Well-trained in all cinematic activities, these two girls have made their parents proud at an early age by bagging projects of bigger stature. Saumya Uniyal has acted in short films and commercials earlier, whereas Surbhi is doing her debut projects. Saumya Uniyal has bagged the largest number of projects under premium labels as a newcomer to the industry. This, by far, is deemed to be a rare and praiseworthy achievement. Saumya Uniyal has also been quoted to be one of the Most Beautiful and Desirable Debutants in the Indian Film & Entertainment industry by the Elite talent management companies of India. Multiple Production houses have already started approaching the duo for casting them in various projects. Still, Saumya and Surbhi are selective in choosing the content and role, and they wish to do more of meaningful content. Millions of youth in India in this era of digital communication have developed a desire to act, yet very few are fortunate to get opportunities worth mentioning. Saumya and Surbhi are considerably fortunate to get the fruits of their struggle quite early. Saumya Uniyal is by far the first debutant in the Indian Film & Television Industry who has signed in a Music Video, a Web Series and a feature film within a month for different premium platforms and production banners. Surbhi Mittal will be seen in Music Video and Web series in the coming months.

