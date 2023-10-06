Smart Devices brand Qubo on an expansion spree, bets big on auto accessories with the launch of GPS Trackers & 2 new Dashcams

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Qubo, the fast-growing smart devices brand from Hero Electronix, that's been transforming homes & cars across the country has announced its foray into GPS Trackers with the launch of its new GPS Trackers for Cars and bikes. The brand made the announcement at Qubo Connected World 2023 - its annual flagship event - where the new products, along with Qubo's entire portfolio was showcased. Equipped with intelligent features such as Live Location Tracking, Accident Alerts, GeoFence Alerts & much more thanks to the Advanced AI that powers these devices, these GPS Trackers are designed to make drives safer & hassle-free.

The pioneering brand, buoyed by their stellar rise in the Dashcam category over the past 12 months, also used the platform to introduce 2 new models of Dashcams - further bolstering its range of Smart Auto Accessories.

Having witnessed stupendous success in the Smart Home Devices space since its launch in 2019, Qubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation by reimagining everyday objects to remove the inherent hassles that come along with them. Its Smart Door Locks, AI-Powered Security Cameras & Smart Home Automation Products are already a hit in the market with many of them among the Top 2 brands in their respective categories. With these new launches, the brand now seems serious about making its presence felt in the Auto Accessories space as well.

Commenting on the announcement on the sidelines of Qubo Connected World 2023, Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix said "It gives me immense pleasure to witness Qubo's continued success over the last 4 years. I'd like to congratulate the entire team at Qubo in continuing the tradition of developing category-defining products with the launch of these new GPS Trackers and dashcams. It's also heartening to recognize the exceptional value Qubo has created & delivered in its relatively short journey till date, shipping more than 500,000 devices & clocking in a monthly revenue upwards of Rs. 15 crores - all this while manufacturing & developing a connected devices ecosystem here in India. Qubo definitely has a bright future ahead given how Indians are getting increasingly comfortable with technology & I'm sure Qubo will become their brand of choice for all things smart in the near future."

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix also added "After many months of rigorous R&D, I'm delighted to announce the arrival of our brand new GPS Trackers for Cars & Bikes. At a time when our roads are becoming increasingly notorious, this product will find value amongst anyone who cares deeply about their cars/bikes and also about those driving them. We are confident of reaching a much wider user base given the many practical use cases around the safety of life & safety of vehicle that this product solves for. And in anticipation of that scale, we have priced these products extremely attractively to encourage mass adoption for such a product that should be a must-have in all vehicles."

Qubo, powered by its unique proprietary tech stack, today offers a diverse portfolio of products across categories including Smart Home Devices, Auto Accessories and Lifestyle Gadgets. What's incredible here is that almost all components of this tech stack including Software, Apps, Cloud, and Device Hardware have been developed in-house, most of it at their state-of-the-art Qubo Innovation Center in Noida. This distinctive approach sets Qubo apart and showcases its commitment to innovation and self-reliance in the smart connected technology space - launching new products at a fairly quick pace while continually deploying software upgrades catering to relevant Indian use cases.

Throughout the years, Qubo has remained steadfast in its commitment to the Make in India initiative, with almost its entire range of products being manufactured in the country. Moreover, in its endeavor to be present where consumers are, Qubo today has a well-balanced omni-channel presence across all major marketplaces, its own D2C website and at over 2000 stores in 30+ cities.

Here are some more details about the just launched products.

GPS TRACKERS starting @ Rs 1,799 (Bike) & Rs 2,099 (Car)

1. ALWAYS KNOW WHERE YOUR CAR / BIKE IS

Track the location of your vehicle from anywhere and be alerted instantly in case of an unexpected activity. Complete peace of mind at your fingertips.

* Real-time Location Tracking

* Ignition On / Off alerts

* GeoFence Entry / Exit Alerts

2. SAFETY OF THE DRIVER / RIDER / OCCUPANT & OF YOUR CAR / BIKE

Advanced AI-based accident detection feature that sends alerts and phone calls to family members/emergency contacts in case of a mishap.

* Accident Alerts

* Towing Alerts

* Tamper Alerts

* Live Location Sharing (share your car's live location with someone for a certain duration)

The device also comes with an Arm Mode that makes it easy to activate all the features of Towing, Ignition & Tamper alerts in one go.

3. MONITOR HOW THE VEHICLE IS BEING DRIVEN

Keep a watchful eye on how your car/bike is being driven whether by valet drivers, workshop mechanics or even youngsters eager to get behind the wheel.

* Route Playback and History

* Driving Behavior Insights

* Monitor Car Misuse

Dashcam ProX @ Rs. 3,490

* 2MP camera with 1080p Full HD recording video; 120 degree FOV

* Rotatable Design that can turn the Dashcam into a Cabin Camera as well

* Incredible low-light performance to record high-quality videos at night

* Super Capacitor for greater temperature resistance

* Time Lapse: Time Lapse videos for events captured on trips over the last 5 days

* Loop Recording: Auto-overwriting the older footage to save space on Micro SD Card

* Multiple Recording Options: Emergency Event, Continuous Recording

* Storage: Supports up to 1 TB SD Card

* Detachable Design for easy access to your videos

* Comes in 3 colours: Midnight Blue, Alpine Green, Space Gray

Dashcam Pro 3K starting @ Rs. 7,990

* Front Camera : 5MP with 2592 x 1944 resolution; 140 degree FOV

* Rear Camera : 2MP with 1920 x 1080 resolution; 120 degree FOV

* Built-in Display: 3.2 inch LCD Screen

* Best-in-class sensor Sony IMX 335 for ultra-high clarity

* Built-in WiFi & GPS with Route Maps

* Incredible low light performance to record high-quality videos at night

* Super Capacitor for greater temperature resistance

* Time Lapse: Time Lapse videos for events captured on trips over the last 5 days

* Loop Recording: Auto-overwriting the older footage to save space on Micro SD Card

* Multiple Recording Options: Emergency Event, Continuous Recording

* Storage: Supports up to 1TB SD card

Qubo is the smart devices brand Hero Electronix that offers a wide range of products across categories ranging from Smart Door Locks and Smart Security Cameras to Car Dashcams and Tyre Inflators and a lot more. With a larger vision to reimagine everyday objects & remove the complexities in their user experience, Qubo banks on a tech-first approach developing products & experiences that make life more convenient & better. A true blue Made in India brand, Qubo holds the distinction of owning the entire tech stack that allows it to deliver regular upgrades and also develop products especially for Indian use cases.

