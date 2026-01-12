Smartan Launches Revolutionary AI Injury Prevention Platform at CES 2026

PRNewswire

Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], January 12: Smartan launched its AI-powered injury prevention and rehabilitation platform at CES 2026, introducing breakthrough computer vision technology that has already helped achieve a 42% reduction in sports injuries across pilot deployments in India. 19-Year-Old Indian Entrepreneur Debuts Celebrity-Backed Sports Technology at World's Largest Tech Show.

Developed by 19-year-old Co-Founder and CTO Sanjay Thiyagarajan, an undergraduate at Case Western Reserve University, and Co-Founder and CEO Arunesh Raja, a Purdue University graduate, the platform transforms everyday cameras and smartphones into powerful tools for real-time biomechanical analysis, removing reliance on costly lab setups without compromising on clinical-grade precision. The launch marks a significant milestone for the Indian startup backed by cricket legend Ravi Shastri.

Addressing a $33 Billion Problem

With 8.6 million sports injuries occurring annually worldwide and costing $33 billion in healthcare expenses, Smartan's platform tackles a critical global challenge. Studies show 80% of these injuries are preventable with proper technique and early intervention, which is exactly what Smartan's AI delivers in real-time.

"We've democratized biomechanical analysis that previously required expensive laboratory equipment," said Arunesh Raja. "Our platform works with any camera, analyzes movement in real-time with sub-100ms latency, and provides instant feedback to prevent injuries before they occur."

Proven Results and Market Traction

The platform is getting deployed across sports academies in India, demonstrating measurable impact:

- 42% reduction in form-related injuries

- Real-time feedback during training sessions

- Objective rehabilitation progress tracking for doctors and physiotherapists

The company has raised seed funding from 4G Capital Ventures as well as cricket icon Ravi Shastri.

CES 2026 Launch and US Expansion

At CES 2026attracting 130,000+ attendees and generating $300 billion in annual business dealsSmartan is unveiling enhanced rehabilitation features while announcing plans for US market entry, targeting sports academies, corporate wellness programs, and medical facilities.

"Being amongst the youngest entrepreneurs at CES feels surreal," said Sanjay Thiyagarajan. "But watching investors and partners get excited about the technology we built in Chennai validates that Indian innovation can compete globally."

Smartan has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, The Economic Times, The Week, and Crain's Cleveland Business.

For more information, visit www.smartan.ai

