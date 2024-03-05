SmartCloud Launches PDFquery – Transforming PDF Document Interaction with AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: SmartCloud proudly announces the launch of PDFquery – an innovative approach to interacting with PDF documents, driven by artificial intelligence. This technology bids farewell to manual searches, ushering in an era of instant, accurate insights and transforming the way users engage with their PDFs.

CEO, Sanjay Ghoshal shares his excitement about PDFquery and hints at the company’s ambitious plans: “In the coming days, we are set to unveil more products, starting with DataQuery.ai. Our commitment to innovation remains steadfast, and we are dedicated to delivering solutions that redefine how businesses and individuals leverage technology.”

PDFquery.ai sets the stage for a seamless and efficient interaction with PDF documents, making the complex task as simple as having a conversation. The platform’s intuitive and conversational interface empowers users across industries to effortlessly extract valuable information and gain meaningful insights.

“As we launch PDFquery.ai, we’re already looking ahead to the future. More products are in the pipeline, and DataQuery.ai is just one of the many innovations on our roadmap. We aim to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in document analysis, providing users with tools that enhance productivity and streamline their workflows,” adds Sanjay Ghoshal.

To further democratize access to this technology, We are pleased to announce that anyone can use the PDFquery.ai platform for free. For those seeking advanced features and capabilities, a nominal charge will apply, ensuring accessibility for users at various levels.

Experience the future of document analysis with PDFquery.ai.

