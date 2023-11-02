Smarten Augmented Analytics is Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner 2023 'Market Guide for Augmented Analytics, Published October, 2023

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2: Smarten is pleased to announce that its Smarten Augmented Analytics solution is included as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Published October 2, 2023 (ID G00780764).

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, "We are proud to be recognized and included in Gartner Market Guide for Augmented Analytics, published October 2, 2023. I believe this recognition validates and supports our approach to continuous improvement and product and service innovation in the Augmented Analytics market."

The future of advanced analytics is here with low-code no-code (LCNC) Smarten augmented analytics products and modules, embedded BI and integration APIs that provide augmented analytics within familiar enterprise and mobile applications, and BI software, designed with sophisticated features that are intuitive to use and auto-suggestions, guidance and recommendations that are easy enough for every business user.

"Our self-serve, natural language processing (NLP) approach to business user analytics is based on cutting-edge technology and an intuitive interface designed that supports the Citizen Data Scientist initiative," says Patel. "These tools enable data literacy and digital transformation and increase team productivity and creativity, encouraging power users and those with average technology skills to dive into analytics ad use fact-based decision-making to improve market positioning."

The Smarten augmented analytics suite includes smart data visualization, AI and Assisted predictive modeling, self-serve data preparation, natural language processing (NLP) and search analytics, SnapShot monitoring and alerts, and many other sophisticated features.

Read more in the Gartner report (Gartner Subscription Required): Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Published 2 October 2023 - ID G00780764 - Anirudh Ganeshan, David Pidsley, Edgar Macar

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization, and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a trademark and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Contact the Smarten team to find out more about Smarten Augmented Analytics, and how this powerful functionality can help you bring analytics to your team and business users and gain insight into data, results, issues and opportunities.

