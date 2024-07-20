SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum Welcomes Nivedita Nayyar of 'A Happy World Within' as a Chairperson for J and K and Haryana

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 20: SMEStreet is pleased to announce the appointment of Nivedita Nayyar, the founder of A Happy World Within, as the Chairperson of the SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum for the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Nayyar's extensive experience in entrepreneurship and her commitment to women's empowerment make her an excellent addition to the forum.

The SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum aims to highlight and enhance the role of women leaders in entrepreneurship and societal empowerment. With Nayyar at the helm for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, the forum will focus on fostering an environment where women can thrive as business leaders and change-makers.

With the leadership Nivedita Nayyar of A Happy World Within, the SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum will focus on creating an environment where women in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana can thrive as business leaders and innovators. The forum aims to provide support, resources, and networking opportunities to women entrepreneurs, helping them drive positive change in their communities.

Nayyar added, "I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with the women leaders of J&K and Haryana. Together, we will create opportunities for women to lead, innovate, and drive positive change in our communities."

Tabinda Hilal Askari, Secretary of SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum, also shared her thoughts on the appointment, "Nivedita Nayyar's journey is truly inspiring. Her dedication to personal and professional growth, along with her diverse expertise, makes her a perfect fit for the role of Chairperson. We are confident that under her leadership, the Women Leadership Forum will reach new heights and make a significant impact."

Faiz Askari, Co-Founder of SMEStreet, commented, "We are thrilled to have Nivedita Nayyar join our Women Leadership Forum. Her leadership and vision will be invaluable as we work towards our mission of empowering women through entrepreneurship."

Nayyar, from Jammu, transitioned from a housewife to a successful entrepreneur and life coach at 48. She founded A Happy World Within, focusing on mindset growth, wellness, and happiness. She also ventured into interior design, furniture manufacturing, and motivational speaking, achieving success across various fields.

The SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum continues to be a beacon for aspiring women entrepreneurs, offering robust support, valuable resources, and a dynamic platform for networking and growth. The inclusion of A Happy World Within marks a pivotal step forward in enhancing the forum's impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem. For more please click here.

About SMEStreet: SMEStreet is a dedicated platform that aims to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through relevant news, insights, and networking opportunities. The SMEStreet Women Leadership Forum is a key initiative to support and promote women leaders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About A Happy World Within: A Happy World Within is a wellness and personal development platform founded by Nivedita Nayyar. The organization focuses on holistic wellness and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential.

