SMFG India Credit and SMFG Grihashakti featured as “Top 50 Companies with Great Managers 2024”

● Three leaders recognized among Top 100 Managers

● This is the company's 6th consecutive year of triumph at the Great Manager Awards

New Delhi [India], December 18: SMFG India Credit and SMFG Grihashakti have featured amongst the list of Top 50 Companies with Great Managers 2024. Both companies were also felicitated with the title ‘Companies with Great Managers™ 2024'. This recognition marks the company's sixth consecutive win at the Great Manager Awards, an initiative of People Business.

Three leaders have been recognized among the Top 100 Managers, namely Mr. Navin Sethi, Mr.Krishnakumar R from SMFG India Credit and Mr. Sai Sasanka Batchu from SMFG Grihashakti. These leaders have been chosen from a pool of over 7,000 managers, cutting across industries and sectors. Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Gaurav Terdal, Chief Human Resources Officer, SMFG India Credit, said, “This is our sixth consecutive win at the Great Manager Awards. Such recognitions validate our strategic approach to talent development and underscore our position as a forward-thinking financial services organization committed to excellence at every level. These achievements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to leadership excellence.”

About SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.)

SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.), a leading NBFC – Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a wholly owned subsidiary of SMFG, has been operating in India since 2007. Together with its subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd.) also known as SMFG Grihashakti, the company has established a pan-India presence, across 670+ towns and 70,000+ villages through 1000 branches and 25,000+ employees offering lending products to underserved & unserved retail and small business borrowers. By doing so, it has introduced people to formal credit. SMFG India Credit along with SMFG Grihashakti offers a comprehensive range of lending solutions, including SME financing, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler loans, home loans, home improvement loans, loans against property and shares, personal loans, and rural livelihood advancement loans etc.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

SMFG is one of the largest global banking and financial service groups, offering a diverse range of financial services including commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance and is headquartered in Japan. SMFG is listed on the Tokyo and New York (via ADR) Stock Exchanges and has a market capitalization of approximately US$77.5 billion (as of 29th March 2024). SMFG is one of the

global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) and has high credit ratings of A1 by Moody's Investors Service and A- by Standard & Poor's.

