SMFG India Credit Launches its 1000th Branch; Commemorates Milestone with Special Cover and My Stamp Release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd., a prominent player in India's Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector, proudly announces the opening of its 1000th branch, located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. This landmark event underscores the company's unwavering commitment to expanding its footprint across the country and bringing financial services to underpenetrated markets. To mark this significant milestone, SMFG India Credit has collaborated with India Post to release a Special Cover & My Stamp. The official unveiling was graced by the presence of YAGI Koji, Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai, Abhijeet Bansode, Director - Postal Services (HQ) Maharashtra Circle, alongside Shantanu Mitra, CEO & MD of SMFG India Credit.

The launch of the 1000th branch is a testament to SMFG India Credit's strategic vision of deepening its presence within the large and diverse Indian market. Since its inception in 2007, the company has consistently pursued growth, evolving into a Pan-India institution that now operates in over 670 towns and 70,000+ villages, supported by a workforce exceeding 23,000 employees.

Over the past two years, SMFG India Credit has added approximately 300 new branches, with a significant 95% of these branches established in Tier-2+ cities and semi-rural areas. This expansion aligns with the company's mission to extend formal credit access to diverse populations across India, empowering them to achieve financial independence.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Shantanu Mitra, CEO & MD of SMFG India Credit, stated, "The inauguration of our 1000th branch is a significant milestone that demonstrates our deep commitment to providing formal credit access to people across India and helping them achieve financial independence. As we celebrate this achievement, we are proud to release a Special Cover with My Stamp in association with Department of Post, symbolising the significance of the growth achieved by the company so far and the contributions to India's financial services sector. Our journey has been one of continuous evolution, adapting to the changing needs of our customers while staying true to our mission of enabling access to financial services to all and achieving fulfilled growth."

This milestone not only highlights the success of the company's growth strategy but also reaffirms its role as a vital contributor to India's financial services sector. With the inauguration of the 1000th branch, SMFG India Credit sets the stage for further achievements in its pursuit of becoming the financial partner of choice for every Indian.

