Smile Train India and Sirat Join Forces to Raise Cleft Awareness and Empower the Cleft Community Across India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 24: Smile Train India, the world's largest cleft focused NGO announces a strategic partnership with Sirat, the country's largest cleft community for two-years to improve cleft awareness and build community support for cleft affected individuals.

With a grant of INR 40 lakhs from Smile Train, this partnership will focus on hosting events to connect with individuals with clefts and strengthen relationships between the cleft community and caregivers, while launching impactful social media campaigns to raise awareness and empowering cleft-affected individuals. Additionally, this collaboration will prioritize providing mental health support to help cleft-affected individuals and families navigate challenges with resilience and expand access to Smile Train supported free and comprehensive cleft care across India, ensuring no one is left behind.

Talking about this partnership launch, Mamta Carroll, Sr. Vice President and Regional Director Asia, Smile Train expressed, "Smile Train has always been dedicated to providing free, high-quality cleft surgery and comprehensive care for children in need. Our partnership with Sirat marks an exciting milestone in expanding our support beyond the medical needs of cleft affected individuals to also address their mental and emotional well-being. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the range of care available to cleft-affected individuals and create a brighter and more inclusive future for them."

Reflecting on the significance of this collaboration, Ashim Garg, Co-founder of Sirat, shared, "We founded 'Sirat' with the objective for improving and empowering the lives of individuals with clefts. It is truly gratifying to receive this partnership support from Smile Train to expand Sirat's reach and impact across the country. This two-year partnership is a significant step, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings to strengthen and grow an inclusive cleft community in India together."

Sakshi Kothari, Co-founder of Sirat, added, "Our collaboration with Smile Train began with meaningful interactions at Cleft Con India and has since evolved into a transformative journey. This partnership enables us to extend our support to thousands of cleft warriors and their allies through Sirat. By combining Smile Train India's medical expertise with Sirat's focus on psychosocial well-being, we are dedicated to redefining cleft care in Indiamaking it more inclusive, accessible, and holistic."

Smile Train and Sirat's partnership in India underscores a shared commitment to not only transforming smiles but also transforming lives, paving the way for a stronger, empowered cleft community across India.

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. Since 2000, Smile Train India has supported more than 750,000 free cleft surgeries across India, through a network of 150+ partner hospitals.

To learn more about how Smile Train's India's sustainable approach, please visit smiletrainindia.org.

Sirat is India's largest community-driven, not-for-profit organization (www.siratcleftfoundation.in) dedicated to empowering and supporting individuals affected by clefts. Through various initiatives focused on mental health, community engagement, and cleft care, Sirat has become a beacon of hope for thousands of cleft warriors and their families.

