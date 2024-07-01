Smiling Bright: Celebrating Dentists’ Dedication on Doctors’ Day

New Delhi (India), July 1: On Doctor’s Day, we celebrate the tireless dedication and invaluable contributions of healthcare professionals who devote themselves to our well-being. Among these dedicated individuals are dentists, whose expertise and care play a vital role in ensuring not only our dental health but also our overall quality of life. As we commemorate this day, we honor dentists for their commitment to oral health, their skill in delivering specialized care, and their role in promoting smiles that radiate health and happiness. Join us in celebrating Dentists’ Day by acknowledging the profound impact of their work on our daily lives and expressing gratitude for their unwavering dedication to keeping our smiles bright and healthy.

Dr. Ashank Mishra, MDS (Perio), Masters in Laser Dentistry (MLD, Vienna), MFD RCSI (Ireland), MFDS RCPS (Glasgow), FICD (USA), Standard Level Certification (ALD, USA), Associate Fellow in Lasers (WCLI, USA), FICOI (USA), SDA Trainer

Dr. Ashank Mishra is a prominent figure in dental care, renowned for his multifaceted contributions to global oral health. Holding faculty positions at Government Dental College and Hospital in Hyderabad and as a Visiting Professor in Europe, he also serves as Senior Medical Director at Cumberland Biotherapeutics LLC, USA. With a private practice at Dental Dontics, Hyderabad, Dr. Mishra has garnered international acclaim through over 100 courses in Laser Dentistry across India and extensive invitations as a guest speaker at international conferences. His pioneering work extends to mentoring and his distinction as the first Official Swiss Dental Academy trainer in India. Emphasizing the integral role of oral health in systemic well-being, Dr. Mishra advocates for rigorous oral hygiene practices to prevent dental issues like caries and periodontal diseases, which can impact overall health including cardiovascular health and diabetes. His commitment to advancing dental education and clinical excellence continues to elevate standards in global dentistry, promoting better oral health outcomes and enhancing quality of life worldwide. He advocates for Guided Biofilm Therapy to ensure complete plaque removal and to prevent systemic foci in infection.

Dr. Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala, Toothwise, Multi-speciality Dental Clinic and Sleep Centre, BDS, Specialist in Oral Rehabilitation, Smile Makeovers, Dental Aligners, Sleep and TMJ Treatments, Mumbai

Creating beautiful smiles is an art and science that Toothwise Dental Clinic prides itself on mastering. Our comprehensive approach to dental care ensures that every patient leaves with a smile that is not only healthy but radiant too. We believe in a holistic approach, from routine cleanings to advanced cosmetic procedures. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care tailored to the unique needs of every patient. We utilize the latest technology in dental care to ensure precision and comfort. For many patients, achieving a beautiful smile involves more than just good oral health. Our cosmetic dentistry services are designed to enhance the appearance of your teeth and boost your confidence.

At Toothwise, every patient is unique and so are their dental needs. We take time to develop personalized treatment plans and address each patients specific concerns and goals. Through informative consultations and practical advice, we help patients make informed decisions about their dental care. Nothing speaks to the quality of our care more than the smiles of our satisfied patients.

Creating beautiful smiles is our passion at Toothwise Dental Clinic and we are always here to help you every step of the way. On this Doctors day , we take a moment to celebrate smiles we have helped create and honour all the incredible dentists who work so hard to make it all possible.

Dr. J.Selvakumar, M.D.S., PGDCR, Consultant Periodontist & Implantologist, Laser Dentist and Dental Sleep Medicine Specialist

Dr. J. Selvakumar brings a wealth of experience spanning 27 years in clinical practice and 21 years in teaching. His expertise includes diagnosing and managing oral manifestations of systemic diseases, particularly in medically compromised patients. He has completed his certificate course in diabetic care. Dr. Selvakumar has conducted numerous dental awareness camps and trained fellow dental surgeons in laser techniques. He is recognized as a key opinion leader for pharmaceutical and laser companies, contributing significantly to research with over 30 publications and several patents. Dr. Selvakumar’s academic contributions extend to guiding Ph.D. research and conducting certificate courses in lasers, periodontics, and implantology. Renowned for his guest lectures and as a speaker at national and international conferences, he emphasizes oral-systemic links, periomedicine, and peri-implantitis. His commitment to education is evident through career guidance programs and textbook contributions, positioning him as a valuable asset in advancing dental care and research globally.

Dr. Shrutika Itkelwar, BDS, Implantologist (FICOI) & Chief Clinician, Dentinix Multispeciality Dental Clinic, Bangalore

Dr. Shrutika completed her Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery in 2007 and brings 17 years of extensive experience in dentistry. She is a distinguished fellow in Implantology from the prestigious ICOI. As the Director and Chief Clinician at Dentinix, Dr. Shrutika oversees a team of more than 10 doctors and consultants, driving excellence in dental care. Her state-of-the-art digital dentistry practice in Bangalore is equipped with OPG, CBCT scans, and intraoral scanners, ensuring top-notch diagnostic and treatment capabilities. Dr. Shrutika’s expertise has been recognized in various articles and newspapers, and she actively participates in numerous dental and professional forums. Committed to advancing digital dentistry, Dr. Shrutika is dedicated to providing outstanding dental care to her patients, continually pushing the boundaries of the field.

Dr. (Prof.) Rohit Malik, Delhi

Dr. (Prof.) Rohit Malik is a distinguished Dental Practitioner based in Delhi, specializing in Oral Mucosal Lesions and Dental Radiology. His academic journey took him through Delhi for undergraduate studies, Chennai for his BDS, and Mangalore for his MDS. Currently serving as a Professor at a prestigious dental college, Dr. Malik also assesses healthcare facilities across India as an NABH Assessor, focusing on enhancing patient care standards. At Delhi Dental Hub, Dr. Malik and his skilled team prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction. Their practice incorporates cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring every visit is seamless and pain-free. Patients benefit from personalized care, including detailed procedural explanations, gentle treatments, and follow-up calls as needed. Apart from clinical practice, Dr. Malik is deeply involved in dental education and research, providing international-standard training to both postgraduate and undergraduate students. His commitment to superior dental care is underscored by his role as a Dental Consultant at various hospitals, where he continues to uphold the highest standards of oral healthcare.

Dr. Jyoti C Bhasin, BDS, PGC Endo & Aesthetics (USA), Associate Fellow AAID (USA), FICD (USA), Microendodontist, Implantologist, Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, Agra & Delhi

Tooth and Gum Dental Clinic, started in June 2001 with a vision of carefully creating long lasting smiles. Dr Jyoti C Bhasin has since not left any stone unturned to achieve this goal for the benefit of her patients. She is a highly qualified professional in the field of Micro Endodontics, Implantology, Aesthetics and Digital Smile Designing, and Occlusion Driven Dentistry, studied at the finest institutes in India, like MCODS (Mangalore) and New York University (USA). A patient’s oral health is the gateway to their overall health and few, if ever, can work towards it as a goal in their professional career. Dr. Jyoti has been working on full mouth rehabilitations based on additive dentistry be it composites, e max, veneers, crowns and bridges, implants, precision dentures or cast partial restorations or aligners. All done to perfection on the world's best scanner and in India's best labs. They have a multi-location practice out of Delhi and Agra.

Dr. Abhishek Bhardwaj, BDS, MDS, MomsRCPS (Glasgow), FICD (USA), Consultant at Abhirachna Dental & Asthetics

Dr. Abhishek Bhardwaj is a distinguished Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon renowned for his precision and comprehensive approach to facial aesthetics. His journey began with a strong academic foundation, earning his dental degree from JSS Dental College Mysore and completing rigorous training at Saveetha Dental College. He holds a Diplomate of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow. Dr. Bhardwaj’s passion for facial aesthetics led him to master advanced techniques in facial rejuvenation, contouring, and non-surgical enhancements. Known for his patient-centric approach, he combines surgical expertise with an aesthetic eye to deliver natural-looking results that enhance facial harmony and self-confidence. His practice includes corrective jaw surgery, dental implants, facial trauma reconstruction, and cosmetic procedures like Botox, dermal fillers, and laser treatments. A prolific researcher, Dr. Bhardwaj has authored numerous publications and actively educates through conferences and workshops, earning respect for his dedication to excellence in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He continues to innovate, striving for optimal outcomes and highest quality care for every patient.

Dr. Jitendra Khanna, BDS, MDS, FAM, New Delhi

Braces & Dental Centre Clinic was started in the year 2009 with the aim of educating patients & providing them with the best Treatments yet at an affordable price. It’s run by Clinical director Dr. Jitendra Khanna & chairperson Dr. Kanupriya Sethi Khanna. Dr. Jitendra Completed his masters in the field of Prosthetic dentistry & Implants in the year (2007). He is a diplomat in the GPS from Las Vegas, USA. He has done his fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine (FAM) from the University of Greifswald (Germany) in 2016. He is also a sports Nutritionist & diet planner, He pays a lot of attention to the diets of his patients to reduce their dental disease. His passion is to deliver beautiful smiles through smile designing and he has helped more than 25000 patients till now to smile confidently and beautifully. At his clinic, all types of dental works ranging from complex, implants, braces, aligners, full Mouth, rehabilitation, or sort of works are provided.

Dr. Kanupriya is an orthodontist (Braces Specialist) who was all India rank 2 & did her post-graduation from reputed government Dental College Bangalore. She provides invisible braces & aligners.

Dr. Madhavi Jha, BDS, PGDHA, Expert in Preventive Care Management, Dr. Madhavi is a dynamic professional with over 3 years of clinical expertise and 5+ years of hands-on experience in US onsite and offshore healthcare environments, supplemented by 2+ years in the Indian health insurance domain. Skilled in lean management and Six Sigma, she optimized processes in health insurance claims, underwriting, and health management. She now leads the Product and Innovation portfolio for Apollo clinics, driving forward-thinking strategies and solutions for continuous improvement.

Award Nomination: Excellence in Preventive Healthcare

Dr. Madhavi Jha underscores the increasing importance of maintaining oral health in India, where gum disease affects 95% of adults and dental caries afflict 70% of children under 15. Regular dental check-ups are crucial for early detection of these issues, often asymptomatic until advanced stages. Electric toothbrushes prove superior in plaque removal and reducing gingivitis, while mobile apps aid in improving brushing habits. A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals and low in sugars prevents tooth decay, complemented by fluoride toothpaste for enamel strength and daily flossing to combat gum disease. Telehealth advancements have revolutionized dental care access, enabling virtual consultations for timely management of minor issues and reducing emergency visits. Staying updated on dental innovations through regular consultations ensures optimal care. Poor oral health links to systemic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, emphasizing the need for preventive care and robust oral hygiene practices to adapt to evolving health challenges effectively.

