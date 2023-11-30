SMRATA Extends a Helping Hand: Dr. Sarat Addanki’s Commitment in the Wake of Manipur Riots

New Delhi (India), November 30: Sreenivasan Muniswamy Radha Addanki Trust Ayurway (SMRATA) has been working to help marginalized communities in the fields of Education, Health, and Livelihood. As part of one of its initiatives which is building sustainable rural livelihood, SMRATA has come forward to support about 1000 people suffering from the aftermath of the Manipur Riots. Dr.Sarat Addanki, chairman and founder of SMRATA was deeply moved by the suffering of the people as thousands of families were displaced and were living in the relief camps provided Blankets, Towels, Mosquito nets, and clothes worth 15 lakhs, to 1000 people. Dr. Sarat Addanki’s commitment to ongoing support is vital, as the recovery process in such situations is often long-term. Providing continuous aid ensures that the affected families receive sustained assistance in rebuilding their lives. Such acts of kindness and solidarity must continue to garner support and inspire others to contribute to the relief efforts in Manipur. The collaboration of individuals and organizations can make a meaningful impact in helping the affected communities recover and rebuild.

