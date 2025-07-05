Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports Attends Day 1 of BMPS 2025 in New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 5: The much-awaited BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Finale roared to life today at YashoBhoomi, New Delhi, in the presence of Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse. BMPS brings together India's elite BGMI squads in a spectacular celebration of Esports excellence. With the INR 4 crore prize pool, the largest in BMPS history, this edition has set a new gold standard for competitive gaming in India.

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse's presence further reaffirms KRAFTON's commitment to Esports and the Government's growing support for the industry. During the visit Smt. Khadse highlighted the parallel between Esports and traditional athletics, emphasizing that both demand discipline, mental resilience and teamwork. "Esports is inspiring India's youth to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world," she added.

Team 4M emerged as the frontrunner on Day 1, putting on a dominant performance and securing the top spot in the rankings. Close on their heels were 4TRX, GOX and LHS, all showcasing standout gameplay and resilience as the battle for the championship title intensified.

Rankings on Day 1:

Fans can catch every moment of BMPS 2025 live on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel, with multilingual streams available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Mizo, and Malayalam. The event has already garnered over 100k concurrent viewers, proving the enormous fanbase and impact of BGMI in India's mobile Esports scene.

As the tournament heats up, Day 2 and Day 3 promise even more nail-biting matches and unforgettable moments. Join the action at Yashobhoomi or tune in online, this is a showdown you don't want to miss.

