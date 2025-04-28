SMU wins prestigious THE Awards Asia 2025 - Teaching & Learning Strategy of the Year

PRNewswire

Singapore, April 28: Singapore Management University (SMU) is proud to announce that it has been named Winner in the 'Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year' category at the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2025. The accolade was awarded in recognition of SMU-X, the University's flagship industry project-based experiential learning framework that integrates academic knowledge with real-world industry projects.

Held annually, the THE Awards Asia celebrate innovation and excellence across higher education institutions in Asia. Often dubbed the 'Oscars of higher education', the awards recognise outstanding leadership, impactful initiatives, and transformative educational practices across the region.

The accolade marks a significant milestone for SMU-X, pioneered 10 years ago as a differentiating pedagogy, underscoring the University's longstanding commitment to redefining learning through interdisciplinary, collaborative, and experiential approaches.

SMU Provost, Professor Alan Chan, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from THE Awards Asia, which is particularly meaningful this year as the University celebrates its 25th anniversary. SMU-X has evolved over the past decade into a distinctive hallmark of our undergraduate and postgraduate education; it exemplifies our belief that learning should not only be rigorous but also relevant, connected, and transformative."

"As we look ahead to the next chapter of SMU-X, we will continue to innovate and scale its impact. We aim to further integrate technology, expand global project opportunities, and deepen partnerships that deliver meaningful and impactful multi-disciplinary solutions. This prestigious award is both a celebration and a call to action," he added.

In the citation, THE Award Asia judges noted that situating learning in the real world is an effective way to prepare students for success beyond university, and lauded SMU for having overcome the challenging practicalities of extending teaching outside the classroom. "SMU fosters a sustainable ecosystem of learning and collaboration that strengthens university-industry synergy and drives continuous pedagogical improvement," noted the judging panel.

SMU-X - an innovative pedagogy that has gained global recognition

Launched in 2015, SMU-X was designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and industry practice. The framework, which spans undergraduate, postgraduate, and continuing education programmes, integrates academic coursework with experiential learning, enabling students to apply knowledge in practical settings. Students work in teams alongside industry professionals from corporations, non-profit organisations, government agencies and community partners to develop insights and recommendations, to tackle specific challenges that reflect evolving industry needs. Meanwhile, faculty members serve as academic mentors, guiding students through research, analysis, and solution development while embedding academic rigour into every project.

By allowing students to work with peers across different disciplines, SMU encourages collaboration and cultivates the teamwork and communication skills inherent to interdisciplinarity. By exposing students to diverse sectors, perspectives and real-world challenges, SMU also prepares them to be effective global citizens beyond Singapore and the region.

From a pilot of 58 students in two courses in 2015, SMU-X has grown to 40,000 enrolments in 170 courses a decade later. SMU-X has facilitated over 6,600 projects with more than 1,200 partners. In the current Academic Year 2024-2025, 78 SMU-X modules are being offered, with about 5,000 students partnering with organisations across all sectors, in Singapore and overseas.

In addition to its local success, SMU-X has inspired global interest and institutional collaborations. The experiential learning model has been featured in global higher education forums as a best-practice case study in applied learning, and won multiple accolades on the global stage. These include the Green Gown Award 2024 - 'Next Generational Learning and Skills' category; and the 2024 QS Reimagine Education Awards - Gold award and Innovation in Business Education Award.

About Singapore Management University

Established in 2000, Singapore Management University (SMU) is recognised for its disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research that address issues of global relevance, impacting business, government, and society. Its distinctive education incorporating innovative experiential learning, aims to nurture global citizens, entrepreneurs and change agents. Home to over 13,000 students, SMU offers a wide range of bachelor's, master's and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas of Accountancy, Business, Economics, Computing, Law and Social Sciences, as well as in multi-disciplinary combinations of these areas. It also offers a growing number of executive development and continuing education programmes. Through its city campus, SMU focuses on making meaningful impact on Singapore and beyond through its partnerships with industry, policy makers and academic institutions. www.smu.edu.sg

