SNAP 2024 Registration for SIDTM Closing Soon--Join the Top-Ranked Institution and Experience a Dynamic Campus Life

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, is nearing the close of applications via SNAP test 2024 for its flagship MBA in Digital and Telecom Management programme. Prospective students have until November 22, 2024, to register through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) test. This two-year, full-time postgraduate programme is designed to prepare future leaders in the rapidly evolving digital and telecommunications sectors. Those interested in joining this top-ranked institution and experiencing its vibrant campus life should submit their applications before the deadline.

For candidates aiming to join SIDTM, SNAP 2024 offers three opportunities to take the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The tests are scheduled as follows:

SNAP Test 1: December 8, 2024 (Sunday)

SNAP Test 2: December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

SNAP Test 3: December 21, 2024 (Saturday)

The results will be announced following these tests on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday). This is the final step for candidates aspiring to join SIDTM's transformative MBA programme.

Eligibility and Seat Reservation

Applicants should possess the requisite qualifications/eligibility for admission -

- Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university or an institution of national importance, with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade (45% for candidates from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes).

- For programs that require a specific subject or discipline, candidates should verify eligibility requirements with the respective institute.

- Applicants with a qualifying degree from a foreign university must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

- It is the responsibility of the candidate to have all foreign degrees or qualifications verified by the AIU before applying for any programme at SIU.

- The AIU's Evaluation Division issues equivalence certificates for foreign degrees/qualifications.

Holistic Learning at SIDTM

With a focus on blending technology and management, the institute's MBA in Digital and Telecom Management programme equips students to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The programme produces future leaders who understand the commercial needs of businesses and can deliver innovative, technology-driven solutions. Offering dual specialisations in Systems & Finance, Marketing & Finance, and Analytics & Finance, SIDTM's curriculum stays aligned with the latest industry trends to ensure that graduates are ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow's digital economy.

As part of this holistic learning experience, students also benefit from a dynamic campus life. The institute offers a well-rounded environment that enhances the academic rigor of its programme. With high-tech classrooms, ICT-enabled conference halls, and labs from CISCO, IBM, AWS, UiPath and IDS for hands-on experience in digital and telecom technologies, students have access to advanced learning environments. Facilities like the amphitheatre, gym, squash courts, and swimming pool provide opportunities for relaxation and recreation. Moreover, the campus supports professional development with a central library featuring a wide range of resources and spaces for leadership talks, guest lectures, and student-led events that foster intellectual and personal growth.

"At SIDTM, we offer more than just academic excellencewe foster a learning environment where students are equipped to excel not only in their professions but also as responsible citizens in a rapidly transforming world," said Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director at SIDTM. "Our dynamic campus, cutting-edge facilities, and a diverse, motivated student body create an atmosphere where academic and personal growth go hand in hand."

Rankings and Achievements

In conjunction with these enriching experiences, SIDTM has consistently been recognised for its excellence in management education. In the GHRDC B-School Rankings 2024, SIDTM secured 12th position in the category of Top Private B-Schools of India. Additionally, it was ranked 11th position in the category of Top B-School in Wesh Zone by the "Week". These rankings underscore the institute's growing reputation as a leading player in Digital and Telecom Management education, further enhancing its appeal to prospective students.

Placement Success

The institute's robust placement record makes it a standout choice for prospective students. For the 2022-2024 batch, the institute achieved 100% placements of all eligible students, with an average package of Rs. 13.08 lakhs and the highest package reaching Rs. 29.04 lakhs. Esteemed recruiters such as EY, Tata Capital, Bain Capability Network, PwC India, Airtel, Google, Infosys, and Accenture have consistently recruited from SIDTM, highlighting the industry's recognition of the talent produced by the institution. This stellar performance reinforces the institute's reputation as a leader in Digital and Telecom Management education, where students are groomed for top-tier roles in the global market.

Why Choose SIDTM?

In light of these accomplishments, SIDTM's MBA-DTM programme offers students the unique opportunity to delve into a curriculum that integrates the technical and managerial aspects of the digital and telecom industries. With a strong focus on business analytics, modern tools usage, and innovative problem-solving, the programme is designed to prepare students for leadership roles across sectors. Graduates leave SIDTM with the skills to devise solutions for complex business challenges, leverage digital and telecom technologies, and excel in dynamic, multi-disciplinary environments.

In conclusion, SIDTM offers a unique blend of cutting-edge education, dynamic campus life, and unparalleled career opportunities, making it an ideal choice for aspiring digital and telecom management professionals. With the SNAP 2024 registration closing soon, now is the time for prospective students to take the next step toward an exciting future by applying to this prestigious programme.

For more information, please visit: https://sidtm.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor