SNEH International School Receives 'Award for Transformative Education Excellence

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a proud moment for the global Indian community, SNEH International School was honored with the prestigious 'Award for Transformative Education Excellence' during Mind Mingle's Indo-Norway International Education Summit and Awards 2024. The ceremony occurred at the Parliament of Norway in Oslo on June 5, 2024. The summit was graced by distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Himanshu Gulati, a prominent Member of Parliament in Norway, and Guests of Honour Ole Jacob Johansen, Minister of State for Akershus, and Dr Acquino Vimal, the Honourable Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway. Their insights and experiences provided valuable perspectives on the future of education in a rapidly changing world.

The award underscores the school's commitment to quality and futuristic education. Since its establishment in 2004, SNEH International School, under the leadership of its Respected Chairman, Dr Subhash Chander Dhingra, has consistently demonstrated excellence in scholastic and co-scholastic fields. This reflects Dr Dhingra's dedication to empowering and shaping students into accomplished individuals.

Dr Dhingra's holistic approach to education extends beyond traditional academic subjects, emphasizing life skills and humanitarian values, preparing students for 'Life Beyond School.' Through his vision and tireless efforts, he has created a learning environment that nurtures young minds and promotes a progressive society.

Dr Dhingra's achievement is a testament to his belief that "Everybody is a genius; it depends on the individual how one looks at it," reflecting his commitment to fostering the genius within every student.

This honor is a significant milestone for the SNEH family and serves as a catalyst to continue empowering students to make the world a better place.

The Indo-Norway Education Summit was organized by Mind Mingle, an organization dedicated to the professional development of educators and schools since 2014. Founders Shakeel Ahmad and Naveen Sharma envision transforming education in India by making it more meaningful and purpose-driven. Mind Mingle has touched over 4000 schools in India and around the world, working tirelessly to enhance the quality of education through innovative professional development programs and initiatives. Their commitment to fostering international collaboration and advancing educational excellence was evident in this landmark event.

A highlight of the summit was the felicitation of 25 schools with the "Award for Transformative Education Excellence." These awards recognized schools for their invaluable contributions to the education sector, showcasing exemplary practices and innovative approaches that have significantly impacted student learning and development.

