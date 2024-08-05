Snehalaya Centre for Child Right Hosts Aid Event to Support Guwahati Children's Welfare Home

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: On the afternoon of August 2, 2024, the socially conscious enterprise Snehalaya Centre for Child Right successfully held a charity aid event in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati. This event aimed to bring warmth and care to the children of a local welfare home.

The event was organized by Ashok Surana, with active participation from volunteers Ankit Lunawat, Rekha Surana, Arihant Lunawat, and Mayank Jain. Their collective efforts were instrumental in ensuring the event's success. They brought and distributed a generous donation of essential supplies, including 25 kg of rice, 20 kg of wheat, 5 liters of oil, pens, pencils, notebooks, 25 kg of dal, 24 school bags, cold drinks, chocolates, sugar, and salt.

The aid event took place at Chatribari Bilpar Road in Guwahati, Assam. Moni Khaklari, the head of the welfare home, personally received the donations. The event commenced at 4:30 PM, filling the atmosphere with the lively laughter and joy of the children. A total of 24 children benefited from the aid, receiving essential supplies and enjoying a cheerful afternoon.

Ashok Surana shared his thoughts after the event: "I have always wanted to do something for these children, but without prior experience in organizing aid, I was concerned that our good intentions might inadvertently harm them. We were hesitant about how to help in a way that would provide the most benefit without causing any unintended harm. I am very grateful to IYDF for providing guidance for this event, enabling us to successfully complete our aid plan. Although it wasn't perfect, I believe we can do even better in the future. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made me very happy and relieved. We will continue our support in the future."

This charity event significantly impacted the children, providing them with much-needed supplies and an afternoon of joy. Snehalaya Centre for Child Right committed to organizing similar events in the future to continue bringing warmth and support to more children in need. This event not only provided the children with essential items but also made them feel the care and warmth of the community. The successful collaboration between Snehalaya Centre for Child Right and its volunteers demonstrated the powerful impact of collective efforts in supporting vulnerable children.

