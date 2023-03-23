Soccerji is creating a thriving community of football players, clubs and coaches

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Football is a beautiful, almost magical, game. Somehow, it wasn’t the most popular sport in India, barring a few places like West Bengal and Kerala, but the situation is changing now. The emergence of Indian Super League and other domestic leagues has added to football’s popularity in India. Redcard Solutions, an innovative startup, founded by two football lovers is also playing its part in making football more popular by taking it closer to people.

Redcard Solutions’ app Soccerji brings together football players, clubs, tournament organisers and ground owners on the same platform. The app has also launched the live streaming feature, where it live streams important football matches on YouTube using graphics of international standards and scoring boards with individual statistics.

Soccerji is a thriving community of football stakeholders with over 8,000 active users and a fast-growing social media community of more than 20,000 people. Soccerji has unique features and offerings, but how it came into existence is also an interesting story.

“I have always been passionate about football and have been playing the game since school. In 2015, I moved to Pune to play football. However, I realised that the football community was not organised. There was no way to communicate with the clubs and coaches, or even meet new players from other cities. There was no awareness or proper guidance on how to make a career in football. I subsequently teamed up with Aum, who is also a diehard football fan to do something about it. We spent a lot of time brainstorming the idea of creating a platform that would make it easy for football players and lovers to connect and communicate, and this is what led to Soccerji being launched in 2018,” said Uditya Sisodia, Co-founder of Redcard Solutions.

Soccerji received recognition from the Startup India initiative in July 2019 and has not looked back since. Soccerji now has onboard players, clubs and tournament organisers from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Manipur and other places. It also worked with the Gujarat State Football Association to live stream the GSFA Women’s Club Championship 2022 on its YouTube channel.

“We have already built a flourishing and growing community of football players, coaches, and others. We have made a good start, but we believe that we have only just started. There is a lot of untapped potential to be tapped as far as football is concerned. We have many more ideas and plans which we will be implementing soon. Our vision is very clear. We want to popularise football and make Soccerji the go-to platform for the football community to come together. We are also planning to launch globally in the coming years,” said Aum Somaiya, Co-founder of Redcard Solutions.

Some of the features of Soccerji include allowing players to request to join clubs across the country, clubs holding trials and tracking or scouting for players, and organisers to live score any match from anywhere. The scoresheet can be saved to players’ individual profiles. The app helps them present their stats using a unique radar chart. The whole career of any football player, irrespective of his age or the place he is playing, can be tracked with the app.

