SOCIAL Celebrates 10 Years of Redefining Urban Culture: A Unique Confluence of Cafe and Bar

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: SOCIAL, India's favourite neighborhood cafe, marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of communities and connections. For ten years, SOCIAL has been the go-to spot to hangout, beloved by the nation's youth for its vibrant atmosphere and unique experiences. Known for its innovative approach to dining, SOCIAL has captivated millennials, Gen Z, and now the new Gen Alpha with its unique menus, community-focused initiatives, and high-energy evenings across 9 cities and 54 neighborhoods. Starting August 16, 2024, SOCIAL will kick off this milestone celebration with its guests across India, extending the experience throughout August.

The cafe-bar started in 2014 with Church Street SOCIAL in the bustling MG Road neighbourhood of Bengaluru, followed by Hauz Khas SOCIAL in Delhi and Colaba SOCIAL in Mumbai. The response to SOCIAL's first three outlets was phenomenal and people all around were adapting to the new cafe-bar setting that SOCIAL had introduced to India. From the very beginning, SOCIAL gave people a reason to step out and chill during the weekdays, transforming how India's youth chose to spend their time. With its unique cafe-bar vibe, SOCIAL transformed into an all-day workspace, a hangout spot, and an evening party venue, catering to diverse needs throughout the day. Guests found themselves embracing new ways of socializing. From there on, the SOCIAL brand has expanded its footprint with 50+ outlets across India today, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh & Dehradun.

Expressing the decade-long journey of SOCIAL, Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. commented, "When we started SOCIAL 10 years ago, our vision was to create something far beyond an ordinary restaurant experience. We aimed to build engaging and lively spaces where diverse communities could connect, thrive, and mirror the vibrant energy of young, urban India. The unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm of our guests have been the heartbeat of this journey. As we look ahead to the next decade, I am thrilled to kick off this celebration, introducing a range of exciting experiences, some new and some throwback, for our loyal SOCIALites; and we promise to keep growing, improving, and elevating the SOCIAL experience."

A Decade of Exceptional Experiences

As India's first co-working space, SOCIAL quickly became a hub for creative professionals and budding entrepreneurs to collaborate and create, nurturing many of India's homegrown brands. The cafe has catered to the growing community of young professionals while establishing itself as a leader in India's casual dining sector. By focusing on culture and communities, SOCIAL has become a hub for events, pop-ups, live performances, and community gatherings, fostering local talent and creativity.

Since 2014, SOCIAL has been a trailblazer in the food and beverage scene, offering everything from wholesome breakfast trays and SOCIAL platters to munchies, substantial bites, and signature drinks. Bestsellers like Loaded Nachos and Butter Chicken Biryani reimagines classic cuisine with a SOCIAL twist, while the Longest Long Island Ice Tea (LLIIT), with its edgy presentation, has become a recognizable favourite. Our newspaper-style menu, cutlery and the use of Devanagari across touchpoints has also become synonymous with the SOCIAL experience.

SOCIAL has proudly introduced many community initiatives, offering a platform for homegrown artists and entrepreneurs. From local art exhibitions to music gigs, SOCIAL has built an environment where creativity and community flourish. Its commitment to inclusivity ensures everyone feels welcome, weaving SOCIAL into the cultural fabric of young, urban India as an epicenter of connections, community, and creativity.

10 Years of SOCIAL: A Celebration with India

To mark this milestone, SOCIAL is introducing a special The OG Menu of its bestselling food items, which were popular during the last decade. This limited time menu will be available across all SOCIAL outlets 16 to 31 August along with interesting offers. The brand will host a series of events celebrating a decade of community, culture, and creativity. From art exhibitions to tribute parties, SOCIAL is curating unforgettable experiences for everyone. Additionally, SOCIAL will spotlight key individuals who've helped shape the brand, featuring them in a special campaign called #MySOCIALStory. This campaign brings their personal memories and experiences at SOCIAL to life through a series of films, content, and more.

Over the next decade, SOCIAL aims to consistently engage and delight its guests with a range of pop-culture initiatives, and memorable experiences. SOCIAL is not just a place to dine but a canvas for shared experiences and stories, making it a cherished part of many lives across India.

Instagram: @SocialOffline || Facebook: /SocialOffline || Twitter: @SocialOffline

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor