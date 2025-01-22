Social Emotional Learning at Cambridge School Noida: A Holistic Approach to Student Development

New Delhi [India], January 22: In today's ever-evolving world, the classroom is where students are often first exposed to people from different backgrounds, beliefs, and abilities. These differences can create both challenges and opportunities for personal growth. To help children navigate this diversity and succeed, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) classes provide a structured approach to developing essential life skills. At the Cambridge Schools, we have integrated SEL as a core part of our curriculum to foster self-awareness, empathy, and resilience among our students, preparing them not only for academic success but for life beyond school.

What is SEL?

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is a methodology designed to help students of all ages develop healthy identities, achieve personal and collective goals, better comprehend their emotions, and make responsible decisions. At Cambridge Schools, SEL plays an essential role in fostering the holistic development of our students. This approach enables children to grow emotionally, socially, and academically, providing them with a balanced framework to navigate life’s challenges.

We follow the CASEL framework for SEL, which focuses on five core competencies that guide student development:

Self-awareness – Recognizing emotions and understanding how they influence behavior.

– Recognizing emotions and understanding how they influence behavior. Self-management – Controlling emotions and actions while working toward personal goals.

– Controlling emotions and actions while working toward personal goals. Social awareness – Understanding and empathizing with people from diverse backgrounds.

– Understanding and empathizing with people from diverse backgrounds. Relationship skills – Building and maintaining healthy, respectful relationships.

– Building and maintaining healthy, respectful relationships. Responsible decision-making – Making ethical and thoughtful choices that consider everyone's well-being.

Creative and Engaging Learning Methods

To keep our SEL classes diverse and engaging, we use a range of creative mediums such as role-playing, storytelling, film discussions, art projects, group activities, and reflective discussions. Storybooks are used to explore characters' emotions, motivations, and behaviours, helping children gain insights into their own feelings. For example, after reading a book about a character overcoming a challenge, students engage in discussions that allow them to relate the story to their own lives. Short films about children facing similar issues provide opportunities for empathy and offer potential creative solutions for the students’ personal conflicts.

Additionally, decision-making games place students in hypothetical situations that challenge them to make responsible choices. These activities promote critical thinking and help students understand the consequences of their actions. Art and craft activities also offer a non-judgmental space for self-expression, where children can explore their emotions through creative means.

SEL classes cover themes such as teamwork, collaboration, stress management, problem-solving, anger management, empathy, effective communication, positive self-talk, goal setting, and conflict resolution, among others.

A Space for Safe Expression

SEL classes are primarily led by counselors, who facilitate discussions, guide activities, and offer one-on-one support when needed. The counselor's role is key to creating a supportive environment where students feel safe to express themselves. This open setting allows children to address their emotions and receive guidance in a structured, yet relaxed manner.

Secondary Benefits of SEL Classes

One of the additional benefits of SEL classes is that they give students a platform to express their thoughts and concerns in a group setting, which helps identify issues early before they escalate. These classes give children the opportunity to discuss their aspirations, struggles, and hopes with their peers, fostering a sense of belonging and understanding.

For quieter students, who may not typically engage in regular class discussions, SEL classes offer an ideal environment for them to participate. The group dynamic and the supportive atmosphere encourage them to speak up, making them feel heard and valued.

A Comprehensive Approach to Student Well-being

Overall, SEL classes at Cambridge Schools tie closely with our values of service to others, global outlook, and rational thinking. It is an essential part of our school's commitment to nurture well-rounded global citizens and foster a community of caring, emotionally intelligent individuals.

Jyoti Joshi, Officiating Principal, Cambridge School, Noida, says “As essential as academics, SEL teaches children to understand their emotions, empathise with others, and build meaningful relationships. In today's fast-paced world, it equips young minds with the confidence and resilience to deal with a variety of situations that they may be confronted with”.

