Softcell helps organisations in Third Party Security Risk Monitoring with Mastercard RiskRecon solution

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: RiskRecon is a Mastercard cybersecurity product that enables organisations to assess and manage cybersecurity threats which occur across supply chains and third-party vendors. Its self-scan tool helps monitor the cybersecurity performance of organisations by employing non-invasive techniques to scan organisations' public systems and analyse the cybersecurity risk posture of those systems.

Softcell partners with leading global OEMs and specialises in offering end to end IT Security and Cyber Security solutions to enterprises in India. While the main focus of an enterprise is on securing their end points, network, perimeter and cloud, all enterprises in their day-to-day business also interact with third party vendors with whom critical enterprise data is exchanged. Those vendors also pose risk to an enterprise's sensitive data. Softcell in partnership with RiskRecon supports enterprises in offering accurate, non-invasive visibility into their vendors' security postures through Third Party Security Risk Monitoring. Reports generated by RiskRecon rank vulnerabilities in order of priority so that the enterprise can assess and know which issues to tackle first.

As part of Softcell's initiative of helping organisations in understanding their cybersecurity and third-party security risk, we are offering a free security rating report in partnership with Mastercard RiskRecon. All that an enterprise needs to do is to fill in a small form at: https://www.softcell.com/security-risk-rating.html that will enable them to receive a free report. This free report provides a summary of an organisation's current security risk rating using RiskRecon's Third Party Security Risk Monitoring cyber risk assessment technology. The score allows enterprises to influence corrective action with risk prioritised data based on issue severity.

Sunil Dalal, MD of Softcell Global Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Mastercard and take RiskRecon to customers who are looking for an additional layer of protection to keep their businesses safe from the ever-increasing cybersecurity risks. We understand that it is extremely critical for enterprises to understand their third-party risks, establish a patching cadence, and continuously monitor their supply chain for various security risks. We are confident that enterprises will gain a good insight of their third-party risk by utilising the free security report."

Managing vendor cyber risk through periodic assessments is insufficient. A lot can happen between assessments, even if they are conducted annually. Vendor data breaches could unknowingly compromise enterprise data, thereby risking penalties from regulators due to delayed customer breach notification. Softcell as a partner of Mastercard RiskRecon will be happy to support and help enterprises in mitigating their enterprise risk by delivering continuous and regular assessment of their vendor risks.

About Softcell Technologies Global (www.softcell.com)

Softcell is one of India's leading System Integrators with over 34 years of experience in this domain. Softcell has a 800+ strong team spread over 6 offices who serve 3000+ enterprise customers in the areas of IT Security, Mobility, Optimised IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Engineering Services. In addition to supplying software licenses and hardware, Softcell provides solution design, implementation, and post-sales support services - on call, on-site and from its NOC. Softcell also offers its in-house developed security solutions to enterprise customers such as Managed SOC, Firewall Analyser and Threat Intel. Softcell's revenue for the year ended March 2023 was Rs. 852 crore.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237467/4319472/Softcell_Technologies_Global_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor