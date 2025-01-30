Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited Honored With 'Flash Partner of the Year' and 'Partner of the Year' Awards at NetApp Xcelerate 2024

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited, a leading Systems Integrator in India, proudly announces its dual recognition at the prestigious NetApp Partner Summit - Xcelerate 2024. Softcell has been awarded the 'Flash Partner of the Year' and the coveted 'Partner of the Year', underscoring its exceptional contributions to NetApp's ecosystem and its customers.

The 'Flash Partner of the Year' award celebrates Softcell's excellence in delivering cutting-edge NetApp Flash storage solutions, empowering customers with unparalleled speed, efficiency, and scalability. The 'Partner of the Year' award is the summit's highest accolade, recognizing Softcell for its outstanding performance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to NetApp's vision.

"Receiving both - the Flash Partner of the Year and the Partner of the Year awards this year has been a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge storage solutions. Our collaboration with NetApp has empowered us to deliver exceptional value to our customers, enhancing their operational efficiency and performance," said Deepak Fernandes, CTO at Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited.

"Softcell's double accolade wins reflect their dedication to driving impact with data through our intelligent data infrastructure solutions. I congratulate them on their success and look forward to being a part of their continued growth journey, through collaborative innovation,"- said Hitesh Joshi, Area Partner Leader, NetApp India & SAARC.

