SoftTech takes home a FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Award along and a recognition trophy by the Minister of State for Communications of India

SoftTech Engineers Limited has won the Smart Urban Innovation Awards 2022 in the Disruptive Solutions Category for enabling MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) to boost the Ease of Doing Business Ranking (EoDB) in manifolds.

The awards were announced during the fifth Smart Cities Summit organized by the business chamber FICCI held virtually on April 29, 2022.

The FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Awards are a prestigious program in the Indian business community and draw participation from hundreds of organizations across the country. The Urban Innovation program is a way to highlight and celebrate the advancements and innovations enabled by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, etc., towards the advancement of India.

In supporting their Smart Cities initiative, MCMG is leveraging SoftTech's breakthrough software solutions BIMDCR® and AutoDCR® to simplify and automate their construction permit process. This is being done by harnessing the power of BIM (Building Information Modelling), AI (Artificial Intelligence) & ML (Machine Learning) for digitalizing & streamlining the building permit process. After Singapore, this is the world's second-largest breakthrough initiative.

SoftTech Engineers is a leading IT company facilitating business and technology transformation through innovative software products and solutions across the AEC industry. Equipped with 25+ years of deep domain expertise and industry knowledge, SoftTech's leading-edge software products are specially designed to enable government bodies to modernize every aspect of citizen-essential urban infrastructure development.

Leveraging the BIMDCR®-based permit system, MCGM has significantly improved the Ease of Doing Business Ranking. The number of procedures has been reduced from 20 to 8, the time taken for the process has been reduced from 99 to 45 days, the cost has declined from 6.6 per cent to 2.21 per cent value of Warehouse, and the quality parameter is achieved 100 per cent as per World Bank norms. This way MCGM has been to maximize transparency with rapid scrutiny of officials and remarks made in the public domain. Also, information dissemination by the product's dynamic dashboard is expediting the fast-paced Mumbai growth vision of MCGM.

Commenting on the award win, Vijay Gupta, CEO and Founder of SoftTech, said, "SoftTech has been at the forefront of bringing about the most impactful technology-led innovations worldwide in the AEC Industry (Architecture, Engineering & Construction). Our diversified software product offerings are paving new ways for the industry to leverage automation & insights to maximize efficacy & value generated".

Moreover, very recently, Vijay Gupta, Founder, MD & CEO at SoftTech has been felicitated with a recognition trophy by Devusinh Chauhan (Minister of State for Communications of India) for being an esteemed panel speaker at India Infra Forum 2022 organized by Alvarez & Marsal and EPC World. The speaker's agenda was driving India's growth towards an all-rounded infra-development by leveraging the two wheels of success - Sustainability & Innovation. Alvarez &Marsal is a global professional services firm notable for its work in turnaround management and performance improvement of multiple large, high-profile businesses worldwide.

