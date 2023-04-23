Software company Ksolves India considers Rs 8 as final dividend for 2022-23

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Software development company Ksolves India on Sunday said it considered a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for its investors for the just concluded the financial year 2022-23.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held earlier today.

"The said dividend shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the company informed stock exchanges in a filing.

A dividend is a reward that compes often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

