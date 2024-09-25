SOJANYA Ranks Among Top 5 Sellers in Men's Ethnic Wear on Myntra, AJIO, and Amazon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: SOJANYA has established its place as one of the top five sellers in the men's ethnic wear category on major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, AJIO, and Amazon. This achievement caps a remarkable journey for the brand that began its e-commerce venture just nine years ago.

Keshav Gupta, an MBA graduate from Hyderabad's Indian School of Business, founded SOJANYA in 2015, and it has since become well-known in the online retail industry. The success of the brand stems from a rich legacy of textile trading that dates back to 1958, when the family-run enterprise 'Daulat Ram Om Prakash' was founded in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Keshav, speaking about the brand's journey, said, "We started SOJANYA with a vision to bring high-quality, affordable men's ethnic wear to the online market. The 65 years of textile business experience that our family gained has been essential in preserving the premium quality of our products."

SOJANYA offers designer-quality ethnic wear at competitive prices. The brand's collection, ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 3500, includes a wide variety of Men's kurtas, Pathani salwar suits, and Nehru jackets.

"We provide value for money without compromising on quality. We deliver products that are roughly one-third less expensive than top brands," Keshav shared. The brand has played a creative role in bringing kurta sets and dhoti sets to the men's ethnic wear category at e-commerce platforms.

Vidhi Gupta, co-founder and head of design and marketing at SOJANYA, highlighted the brand's commitment to variety and quality. "We have curated a collection of nearly 1000 unique designs across our product range. Our focus on premium quality fabric and stitching, combined with our diverse design options, has been key to our success," she stated.

In a recent development, SOJANYA launched its ultra-premium line, SOJANYA LUXE, in 2024. This new business allows clients to personalise their preferred premium ethnic wear in the comfort of their homes. "With SOJANYA LUXE, we're stepping into the world of custom-made ethnic wear, offering options that beat any Indian designer brand," Vidhi explained.

The rapid growth of SOJANYA can be attributed to its strong and passionate founding team. Together, Vidhi Gupta's design expertise and Keshav Gupta's commercial savvy have proven to be a winning combination.

For SOJANYA, the quality of its products and the growing Indian e-commerce scene are both responsible for its climb to the top of the e-commerce ethnic wear rankings. The three pillars of its growth strategy quality, affordability, and customer satisfactionremain constant.

For more information about SOJANYA and its collections, visit their website at www.sojanya.com or check out their offerings on major e-commerce platforms.

