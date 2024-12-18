Solarium Green Energy Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of - Solarium Green Energy Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to meet working capital requirements, and to address general corporate purposes. The company has plans to issue up to 55,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About Solarium Green Energy Limited:

Ankit Garg, an alumnus of Indian school of Mines, Dhanbad, established Solarium Green Energy Limited, a prominent provider of turnkey solar solutions. The company delivers a wide array of services, including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M). Catering to a diverse clientele across residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors, Solarium Green Energy specializes in an extensive range of projects, including residential and commercial rooftop systems, ground-mounted installations, solar trees, carports, solar-wind hybrid projects, and energy storage solar solutions.

Solarium Green Energy Limited remains a leader in the sector. Between FY22 and FY24, the company successfully completed 8,506 residential rooftop projects, 152 C&I projects, and 8 government projects. As on August'24 Solarium is managing 41 ongoing projects worth Rs165.29 Crore and As on September'24 new tenders under bidding totalling Rs252.86 Crore.

