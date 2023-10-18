Solid waste management and water solutions are the centre of attraction at IFAT India 2023

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Messe Muenchen India is proud to present this milestone 10th edition of IFAT India which has emerged as one of the country's leading trade fairs for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling technologies. For over a decade now, IFAT India has been contributing towards the mission of Swachh Bharat by offering a platform to showcase globally competitive technologies for waste management and wastewater treatment, as well as promoting ideas and networks through its wide range of conferences, roadshows, innovation forums, seminars, etc.

Owing to its strong value addition to the Indian recycling ecosystem, IFAT India has developed an extensive network of industry partnerships and associations. Some of the key associations supporting IFAT India 2023 are the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), International Council for Circular Economy (ICCE), All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), International Water Association (IWA), Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), European Water Association, and the German Association for Water, Wastewater and Waste (DWA).

Some of the leading exhibitors at this edition are RE Sustainability, Thermax, Veolia, DuPont Water Solutions, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Ion Exchange, Larsen & Toubro, and Terex India, among many others. The exhibition will cover nearly 30,000 sq m and attract 150+ high-quality conference speakers including environmental scientists, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, think tanks, government authorities, etc.

In anticipation of the upcoming 10th edition, Aditi Ramola, Technical Director, International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), says, "Today, waste management technologies have achieved economies of scale and widespread acceptance across the emerging economies of the world. However, we need more collaborations between stakeholders in the public and private sectors as well as knowledge sharing between established and emerging players, especially startups operating in the solid waste management space. Therefore, I am delighted to see the first Startup Pavilion at IFAT India this year. More power to IFAT India."

To promote its 10th edition of the trade fair, IFAT India organized a successful Swacch Bharat Yatra, a series of roadshows across the country which attracted 100+ high-profile speakers and panelists, in addition to 1000+ delegates and participants from the country's vibrant water and waste management sector. The Swacch Bharat Yatra series of roadshows was held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, and Pondicherry.

Sanjay Mehta, President, Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), says, "Solid waste recycling has become a priority in our cities due to rising awareness among citizens, the proactive role played by government and municipal authorities, and good incentives for recycling companies. Today, we need more cooperation among the various stakeholders, including ragpickers, sorters and segregators, recycling companies, and policymakers. IFAT India is one such platform where all stakeholders can come together, and I am happy to see this platform promoting circular economy principles and applications over the last few years. We are happy to continue the conversation this year as well."

E. P. Sajit, Senior Vice President and head - Water & Effluent Treatment IC, L&T Construction, says, "IFAT India is a very prestigious trade fair that encompasses various aspects of the environmental sector, including water management, sewage treatment, solid waste management, recycling technologies, etc. With a successful decade-long history, this event serves as a central hub and platform for decision-makers within the environmental sector, to promote knowledge transfer, networking of stakeholders, panel discussions and workshops, and live demonstrations led by national and international experts from the industry, environmental associations, municipal sectors, and other stakeholders. As an Associate Partner, we eagerly look forward to this event as an opportunity not only to learn from others but also to showcase our track record, engineering capabilities, project management skills, and our contributions to the sustainable development of water infrastructure in India."

On the significant value additions to this 10th edition of IFAT India, Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, says, "Today we are witnessing the best minds in the country applying futuristic technologies like IoT and AI to solve the solid waste and water crises in our cities. We are glad to see 50 per cent growth this year over the previous edition, and hence we are delighted to present the Startup Pavilion at the largest-ever edition of IFAT India with diversified participation from the water, waste management, and recycling sectors, and one dedicated hall for solid waste management technologies. We are indeed overwhelmed by the response to the Swacch Bharat Yatra roadshows across the country and we expect maximum participation during the main show days in Mumbai. With an engaging conference schedule, prefixed buyer-seller meetings, and the Young Professionals Program, I am sure that this edition will be one for the records."

