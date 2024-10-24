Solidus Techno Power Completes 1MWp Rooftop Solar Plant at I.T. Park, Chandigarh

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], October 24: Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the successful completion of the 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Plant project nestled in the parking area near DT Mall, I.T. Park, and just a short stroll from The LaLit, Chandigarh. This ambitious project was awarded by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) under its mandate to promote sustainable energy initiatives.

As a turnkey project, Solidus Techno Power was responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the state-of-the-art SPV power plant. Uniquely, the project was executed in a curved-shaped parking area, presenting unique design and engineering challenges that were successfully addressed by the company's expert team. The installation also includes a comprehensive 10-year warranty along with operation and maintenance services, ensuring long-term efficiency and reliability of the power plant, contributing to the overall sustainability of the city's energy grid.

The newly installed solar power plant, with a total capacity of 1MWp, is a significant step toward meeting the growing energy demands of the city while ensuring environmental sustainability. Over its 25-year operational lifetime, the plant is expected to generate approximately 1.3 million kWh of clean energy per year, leading to an estimated reduction of 31,207.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions, calculated at 0.95 kg per kWh produced. This will significantly contribute to the region's efforts in reducing its carbon footprint and combating climate change.

"We are proud to have contributed to this landmark project, which supports the Government's initiative towards clean energy and sustainable development," said Mr. Harvinder Singh, Director, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. "Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology that will provide clean energy for years to come," added Mr. Jaspal Singh, CTO, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.

This project is part of a broader push by CREST to meet the increasing energy demands with renewable sources, particularly solar energy, in alignment with national and international goals for green energy transitions.

The power generated will directly contribute to the Chandigarh region's efforts to meet its renewable energy targets, reducing the dependence on non-renewable resources and advancing the city's sustainability goals.

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, specializing in the design and installation of renewable energy systems. With a strong focus on sustainability, the company is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the growing demand for clean energy.

