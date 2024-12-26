Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Expands into Rajasthan with Landmark 29 MWp Solar Project

NewsVoir

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 26: Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a leader in solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) solutions, is expanding its footprint beyond Punjab with a major new venture: a 29 MWp solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has already established itself as a dominant force in Punjab's renewable energy sector.

The Bikaner project represents a crucial step in Solidus's vision to transform India's industrial landscape by providing clean, reliable energy solutions. Located in one of India's top regions for solar energy potential, the 29 MWp plant will power one of Rajasthan's largest industries, underscoring Solidus's growing influence in Rajasthan's renewable energy market.

Project Impact and Key Statistics:

* Capacity: The 29 MWp solar power plant will generate approximately 47 million kWh of clean energy annually.

* Carbon Reduction: The plant will help eliminate over 42,300 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, playing a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint of industrial operations.

* Energy Independence: The project will supply 40% of the energy requirements for the manufacturing facility, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and driving substantial cost savings.

* Local Economic Growth: The construction phase will create local jobs, boosting Bikaner's economy and fostering skill development in the renewable energy sector.

Turnkey Project: Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. will deliver this as a complete EPC (Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project, managing all aspects of the project from design to execution. The company will leverage its expertise in providing end-to-end solutions for seamless integration of solar energy into industrial operations.

Solidus Techno Power's Vision for Sustainable Growth

Having established itself as a leader in solar solutions in Punjab, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is now taking significant strides to expand its presence across India. This 29 MWp project in Bikaner will be managed end-to-end by Solidus, leveraging its expertise in delivering state-of-the-art solar technology and ensuring seamless integration into industrial operations. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability is set to empower industries across India, enabling them to transition to greener, more efficient energy sources.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence into Rajasthan with this transformative 29 MWp solar project in Bikaner. This is a significant leap for Solidus as we continue to lead in Punjab and now bring our expertise to one of India's most promising solar markets. Our goal is to help industries achieve energy independence while reducing their carbon footprint, and this project is a testament to that commitment," said Harvinder Singh, Director of Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.

A Key Player in India's Renewable Energy Revolution

Solidus Techno Power's expansion into Rajasthan marks an important chapter in its mission to support India's renewable energy goals. As the country aims for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, projects like the one in Bikaner showcase the immense potential of solar power to reshape the industrial energy landscape.

Headquartered in Patiala, Punjab, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of end-to-end solar EPC solutions. From industrial applications to residential energy solutions, Solidus is committed to driving India's renewable energy revolution through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and a customer-first approach.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor