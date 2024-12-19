Somaiya Vidyavihar Celebrates 83 Years of Educational Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Somaiya Vidyavihar, a legacy institution built on the pillars of excellence, ethics, and service to society, recently celebrated its 83rd Foundation Day. The event, which commemorated over eight decades of transformative education, was graced by Justice B N Srikrishna, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, as the Chief Guest. Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar, alongside distinguished dignitaries, faculty, and students, joined in for the momentous occasion.

Founded in 1942 by the visionary philanthropist Padma Bhushan Shri Karamshibhai Jethabhai Somaiya, Somaiya Vidyavihar has grown into a beacon of holistic education, seamlessly integrating intellectual growth with cultural and ethical values. Officially established under the Somaiya Trust in 1959, the institution has remained steadfast in its mission to nurture generations of students through education that shapes both character and competence.

The legacy of Shri Karamshibhai Somaiya – who viewed education as a catalyst for societal progress – continues to resonate through the institution's guiding ethos. His philanthropic vision extended beyond just education, encompassing healthcare, social welfare, and the broader upliftment of communities. The Somaiya family's leadership over three generations has ensured that the institution's core values endure while adapting to the needs of a changing world.

The celebrations began with a traditional prayer and diya lighting ceremony, symbolizing the institution’s commitment to knowledge and enlightenment. This was followed by a Sanskrit invocation delivered by Assistant Professor Prachi Pathak.

In his welcome address, Dr. Raghunath K. Shevgaonkar, Provost of Somaiya Vidyavihar, emphasized, “Somaiya Vidyavihar reflects the enduring belief of our founder, Padma Bhushan Shri Karamshibhai Jethabhai Somaiya that education is the greatest instrument for societal transformation.”

Justice B N Srikrishna, a distinguished alumnus of Somaiya Vidyavihar, reflected on the institution's timeless values, stating, “I have been connected to Somaiya for the last three generations, and the good work done here has seamlessly flowed across generations. Today, we see a campus where education is revered as the ultimate purpose of life. I am proud to witness the founder's vision thrive and be carried forward with such dedication.”



Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar, highlighted the importance of faith in education, adding, “An educational institution is where memory and fantasy converge. Memory, because it anchors us to our roots, and fantasy, because it is where we are free to dream. Promises kept in terms of memories, and leaps made in terms of fantasies—that is what we celebrate today on our 83rd Foundation Day at Somaiya Vidyavihar.” He added, “Through faith and surrender, we make the impossible possible. By enabling access and creating pathways for success, we take steps toward realizing dreams and building a future. This is the spirit that drives us forward at Somaiya Vidyavihar—where memory, fantasy, and dreams come together to enable possibilities, potential and success.”

The celebrations honored outstanding achievers with annual awards, acknowledging their exceptional contributions and excellence. A vibrant cultural program showcased the rich heritage, creativity, and talent of the Somaiya community. Additionally, the Navriti exhibition celebrated innovative projects and creative endeavors by students and faculty alike.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Lt. Gen. Jagbir Singh (Retd.), Secretary of Somaiya Vidyavihar, who expressed his gratitude to all attendees, contributors, and supporters.

As Somaiya Vidyavihar celebrates this historic milestone, it reaffirms its enduring commitment to offering quality education, rooted in India's rich traditions and values, while preparing students to excel in a dynamic and ever-changing world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor