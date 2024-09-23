Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Alumni Association to Strengthen Lifelong Connections

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Somaiya Vidyavihar University announces the formation of the Somaiya Vidyavihar University Alumni Association (SVUAA), a strong networking platform, designed to foster a vibrant community of alumni and amplify the university's initiatives. Registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860, this newly established non-profit organisation will extend outreach and engagement with both current and former students at the University.

The Somaiya Vidyavihar University Alumni Association will be a vital link between the University and its alumni, offering a common platform for interaction and engagement. The association will support educational and research initiatives, assist with placements and encourage alumni participation in the University's activities and events. With an inclusive approach, it aims to build a community that connects past and present students.

The inaugural meeting of the 19-member Managing Committee of the Association, chaired by Prof V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, was held on August 4, 2024. Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business & COOHead of Employability Business & COO- TeamLease Edtech and a 2004 batch alum, has been unanimously nominated as the first President of the Association. The Association is now calling on all alumni to join this network, while also inviting new students to become a part of this growing community. This initiative aims to strengthen the University's legacy and create a community dedicated to positively impacting the university and beyond.

The Somaiya Vidyavihar University Alumni Association is a significant step in strengthening our connection with our alumni. Our alumni play a crucial role in the success and reputation of our university, and this association will help enhance collaboration, support our students, and build a more engaged community. We are excited to work together with our alumni to advance our goals in education, research, and societal impact." said Prof.V.N. Rajasekharan Pillai. Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University

On this occasion, the newly nominated President Jaideep Kewalramani said that "The Association has chalked out a comprehensive plan for its immediate future, primary among them being an invitation to all alumni of Somaiya Vidyavihar University to join the Association and strengthen the legacy of the University, to create a community dedicated to making a positive impact on the university and society at large."

As the only private self-financing university in Mumbai, Somaiya Vidyavihar University has been a cornerstone of educational excellence for over eight decades. This milestone represents a significant step in positioning the university as a world-class institution renowned for teaching, research, consultancy, and community engagement.

About Somaiya Vidyavihar University:

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, a testament to over eight decades of educational prowess, is a private university established under the Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai Act, 2019 of the Maharashtra State Legislature. Situated on a verdant 50-acre campus in Mumbai, it serves over 10,000 students across diverse disciplines including Management, Engineering, Design, Humanities, Sciences, and more. The university, rooted in the legacy of Somaiya Vidyavihar founded by Padmabhushan K J Somaiya, offers a dynamic learning environment with 'major-minor' combinations for broadened academic exploration and connectivity to an extensive global alumni network. Recognized under the UGC Act of 1956, it presents unparalleled opportunities such as an incubation center for aspiring entrepreneurs, comprehensive placement services, and well-appointed on-campus housing, embodying the 'Freedom of Possibilities' for students to pursue excellence and self-discovery.

