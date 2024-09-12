Somerset and Somerset Greenways Chennai Shine at the 31st World Travel Awards, Strengthening The Ascott Limited's Leadership in Serviced Residences

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12: Somerset, a global leader in serviced residences, has further strengthened its position in India's hospitality industry by winning two prestigious accolades at the 31st World Travel Awards 2024 for the 3rd consecutive year. Somerset was named India's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2024 while Somerset Greenways Chennai secured the title of India's Leading Serviced Apartments 2024.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Somerset's success in these two competitive categories for three consecutive years reflects its ongoing dedication to delivering superior guest experiences, blending world-class service with a home-like atmosphere.

"We are honored to be recognized with these prestigious awards for the 3rd year in a row. This achievement is a reflection of the trust our guests place in us and the hard work of our entire team," said Mansur Ahmed, General Manager of Somerset Greenways Chennai. "Winning India's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand demonstrates Somerset's consistent efforts to uphold the highest standards. The recognition of Somerset Greenways Chennai as India's Leading Serviced Apartments affirms its position as the preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers in the country," he further added.

Somerset Greenways Chennai offers 187 contemporary and fully serviced apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units, each tailored to meet the needs of both short- and long-term stays. The property boasts a wide range of amenities including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic city views, a modern fitness center, and multiple dining options. Its prime location in Chennai provides easy access to key business hubs and leisure attractions, ensuring that guests enjoy both comfort and convenience during their stay.

Known for its commitment to sustainability, Somerset Greenways Chennai incorporates eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies, making it a model of responsible hospitality. By combining sustainable practices with exceptional service, Somerset Greenways continues to set a high standard in the serviced apartment sector.

As part of The Ascott Limited, a subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Somerset benefits from Ascott's extensive global expertise in hospitality. The Ascott Limited is one of the world's leading international lodging companies, operating over 900 properties across more than 40 countries. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainable growth, The Ascott Limited continues to lead the serviced residence industry.

