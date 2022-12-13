SomRas - a festive Celebration of Mindful Co-Existence by Woods At Sasan

Nestled in the forest, Woods At Sasan, a modern retreat in the woods is the first of its kind in India - a luxury flagship, biophilic retreat by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts based on design-led practices, with a focus on holistic wellbeing experiences and, sustainable ideals.

Woods At Sasan, the modern wellness retreat in the majestic Sasan Gir forest of Gujarat is back with its proprietary holistic wellbeing festival SomRas- a celebration of mindful co-existence from 21st December 2022 to 1st January 2023.

SOM, the wellbeing chapter by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts offers best-in-class wellbeing programming and is created to honor a way of life that harmonizes holistic wellbeing through a range of time honoured, eastern philosophies to promote a new and yet easy to decode path towards sustainable life habits through a modern expression.

With a belief in offering curated mindful experiences, Woods At Sasan presents SomRas, an annual celebratory festival that is a step towards attaining a sustainable lifestyle by raising a toast to simple forms of wellbeing via art, music, storytelling and healing in the midst of art & culture, while always being playful and flexible as wellbeing is subjective to individual needs!

This is their second year of celebrating wellbeing as a holistic festival, with this year's theme being "Svadhyaya: Know Thyself", Woods At Sasan will create a flow of classes and workshops with Healing Art experts and artists to allow guests to rejuvenate through the senses. SomRas offers guests an opportunity to tune into themselves through different themes - Connect, Expand, Express, Feel, Celebrate and Play each day, in a non-regimental format.

With a key message of offering wellbeing as a sustainable practice with a joyful approach, few highlighted experiences the guests can look forward to are Dorodango, Tai Chi, Ecstatic and Fire Dance, Sufi renditions and Poetry, DIY dying, Forest Bathing etc. along with classes on Ayurveda and Permaculture amongst others. The property will also be unveiling their novel sound healing experience with their newly launched SONORIUM by Svaram.

At the Sonorium, experts offer novel sound healing experiences with configurations of carefully curated 'sound resources' that ease the receiving person into a Nidra/Alpha state of deepened awareness, which brings refreshing rest and naturally stimulating homeostatic, self-healing capacities.

"Through art, expressive music and dance, meditation and yoga, hands-on farming, story-telling, reading sessions and movies, Woods At Sasan fosters an atmosphere of playful and lightness of being, we enable human connection and promote an inclusive discussion on holistic wellbeing in a sustainable format", says Maulik Bhagat, Founder & MD, 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts.

With in-house experts - Balachandra (Wellbeing Expert & Healer), Chef Haresh (Wellbeing Chef), Shahrukh and Chandresh (Musicians), Rajesh (Naturalist) amongst others, and with experts like Therapist and NLP coach Krish Srikant, Choreographer Parinda who will be teaching and performing yoga inspired classical & folk dances of India along with Ata Ur Rehman, Founder of Kalakutumbh who will be showcasing Dorodango, a Japanese art form using clay and water apart from teaching people on natural building materials. His work aims to relate primitive architecture into contemporary design to create positive social change. This holistic wellbeing festival caters to every generation as SomRas will also feature Social Circus workshops which includes Acro-balance, Hula - hooping, juggling.

SomRas would be an immersive experience to build a sense of community. "At Woods At Sasan, we believe life is a series of interconnected events, always linked to oneself, the environment and community, and through our annual holistic wellbeing festival, SomRas, we support our guests, at their own terms, through light and playful means to explore their true essence."

Join us in this mindful celebration to awaken your inner explorer and expand your journey of self- exploration in the lap of nature with Woods At Sasan.

SomRas- "Svadhyaya: Know Thyself" by Woods At Sasan

Dates- 21st December 2022 to 1st January 2023

For reservations and booking please contact reservation@1000island.in,

+91 74860 10362

A modern retreat inside the Sasan Gir forest in Gujarat, Woods At Sasan by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts, is a biophilic paradise set among 16 acres of mango orchard and lush forest, our retreat offers best-in-class wellbeing programming through a slow, sustainable, nature immersed lifestyle. With a blend of pared down and eco-conscious architecture designed to enhance interaction with nature, Woods At Sasan encourages self-exploration in a tranquil and serene atmosphere. SOM, the wellbeing chapter by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts offers best in wellbeing programming and is created to honor a way of life that harmonizes mind, body and soul through a range of time honoured, evidence based eastern philosophies to promote a new path towards sustainable life habits through a modern expression. Through SOM wellbeing, we incorporate the practices of Ayurveda, yoga and meditation and sattvic nutrition along with nature expeditions and experiences. With Nature and Birding trails and culture and culinary immersions, Woods At Sasan offers a Destination First approach that brings alive the world of Sasan Gir.

Recognized as the best "Hotel Design of the Year" by Destination Deluxe Awards 2022, Woods At Sasan has pioneered a sustainable system of hospitality that's based on observation, active engagement, learning, implementation and design.

1000 Island Hotels & Resorts is a forward-thinking and creative hub which architects retreats that enable joy, well-being and thoughtfulness. We design hospitality with meaning and hope. Inspiring meaningful choices, living environments and a positive lifestyle for all. With a pursuit of enabling destinations, 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts creates sustainable built environments and inclusive experiences to influence people all around us, across varied contexts. Fuelled by a passion to serve, our endeavour is a way of life.

