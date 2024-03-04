Sona Machinery Limited IPO To Open On 5th March, Sets Price Band At Rs 136 to Rs 143 Per Share

New Delhi (India), March 4: Sona Machinery Limited is a diversified agro-processing equipment manufacturer for Rice mills & Ethanol distilleries. The company is going to become public as it has announced to raise Rs 51.82 crores via an initial public offering (IPO) by issuing entirely a fresh issue of 36.24 lakh shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Sona Machinery Limited has established a price band of Rs 136 to Rs 143 per share. The company’s shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Sona Machinery IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the Registrar for the issue.

The issue proceeds will be utilized in funding capital expenditure requirements of the company towards setting up a new manufacturing unit at Ghaziabad. Along with, repayment of the outstanding amount of the Letter of Credit availed by the company for the purchase of machinery and general corporate purposes.

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the shares for Sona Machinery IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1.43 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 1000 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 2000 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2,86 lakh at upper price band.

Sona Machinery Limited’s revenue increased by 81.88% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 135.35% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. For the 8-Month period ended 30th November 2023 they have an EBITDA margin of 15.11% with a PAT margin of 10.32%

The company has 3 diversified revenue verticals viz Complete projects for rice mills, Equipment manufacturing & Services. The company manufactures equipment's for cleaning, grading, blending, material handling categories to process Rice, Pulses, Wheat, Spices, Barnyard Millet which contributes 80% of revenue. Their products are sold PAN India & exported to Nigeria, Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal etc.

Sona Machinery’s service offering includes engineering, installation, supervision and machine commissioning, providing solution for grain-based ethanol distilleries, ranging from grain unloading to milling. The Company also caters to setting-up of complete Rice Mill Projects as well as processing of other grains like pulses, wheat, spices, millet etc. The company is also constructing a new factory in Ghaziabad on a land area of 90,729 sq. ft.

Sona Machinery's manufacturing facility is located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with a total area of approximately 52,205 sq. ft. and a warehouse for storage of material and finished goods. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 390 employees, including semi-skilled workers at various levels of the organization.

